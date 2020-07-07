TALLC Corporation Announces Grant of New SmartCelle Patent for Enhanced Ocular Delivery of TA-A001

MONTREAL, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TALLC Corporation Inc. (TALLC) a pioneering pharmaceutical company using proprietary new molecular entities to treat acute and chronic inflammation today announced that the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has granted TALLC patent GB2561009, entitled "Non-ionic Block Copolymers and Pharmaceutical Compositions Derived Therefrom", the first in a series of SmartCelle 'smart micelle' patents for this novel nanotechnology. GB2561009 covers the chemical composition of SmartCelle polymers, their method of manufacture and their ability to form 20nm-30nm stable drug-loaded dynamic micelles in aqueous solution. SmartCelle formulations comprising a number of anti-inflammatory drugs are presented.

"This first SmartCelle patent is an invaluable addition to our growing patent portfolio, and we expect it to issue in North America shortly," said Damon Smith CEO of TALLC. "SmartCelle is an enabling technology for delivery of highly insoluble molecules and designed to provide improved corneal and back-of-eye access for TA-A001 and our range drug candidates after topical administration." Dr. Smith added, "Chronic inflammation underlies many of the painful and sight-threatening conditions seen in increasing numbers by ophthalmologists today. We believe that our full CB2 agonist TA-A001, enabled by SmartCelle technology, can improve the lives of patients suffering these debilitating diseases".

About TALLC.

TALLC is a new Montreal-based pharmaceutical company formed to exploit the value of TA-A001 and a follow-on pipeline of immunomodulatory drug candidates as treatments for acute and chronic inflammation. Focussed initially on highly painful front of eye ophthalmic indications, TALLC will go on to demonstrate the benefits of TA-A001, TA-A002 (mixed CB1/2 receptor agonist) and TA-A003 (endocannabinoid augmenting enzyme inhibitor) in other areas of high unmet need including glaucoma and macula degeneration. Delivery of TALLC drug candidates topically, by injection or by inhalation, is enabled by SmartCelle micelles.

Media Contact:

Sylvain Guenette: Corporate Development TALLC Corp Inc.

sguenette@tallcinc.com

514 349 0375

450 688 8377 – ext 3017

For more information about TALLC, please visit: www.tallcinc.com

Sylvain Guenette: Corporate Development TALLC Corp Inc.

sguenette@tallcinc.com

514 349 0375

450 688 8377 – ext 3017

For more information about TALLC please visit; www.tallcinc.com

Related Images

tallc-logo.png

TALLC logo

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tallc-corporation-announces-grant-of-new-smartcelle-patent-for-enhanced-ocular-delivery-of-ta-a001-301088752.html

SOURCE TALLC Inc.