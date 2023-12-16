The tallest hotel in Las Vegas just opened after more than a decade of construction. 11 photos offer a glimpse inside the glitzy Fontainebleau.

Sixteen years since breaking ground, Las Vegas' Fontainebleau has officially opened its doors.

The hotel and casino is an offshoot of the original Fontainebleau in Miami.

On Wednesday, the hotel welcomed celebrities and A-listers to its grand opening. Take a look inside.

After 16 years of anticipation, a new Las Vegas icon has opened its doors.

Since breaking ground on the property in 2007, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas has changed ownership and names, and construction has been halted and restarted several times, per CoStar, a real estate database. Now, years of work have come to fruition.

On Wednesday, the Fontainebleau held its grand opening, drawing celebrities to welcome the brand-new hotel and casino to the Strip. A younger sibling to the original Fontainebleau in Miami, the hotel's Vegas property boasts more than 3,600 rooms. And at 67 stories high, it's the tallest building in Nevada, Eater reported.

A-listers got their first glimpse into the hotel a few days ago — now, you can too. Here are 11 photos that show what it's like inside the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

The entrance to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Stars like Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, and Madonna were in attendance for the grand opening.

Kardashian was one of several A-listers who attended the hotel's opening. David Becker/Getty

Justin Timberlake performed at the flashy event.

Justin Timberlake performed at the hotel's star-studded grand opening. Denise Truscello/Getty

Keith Urban stopped by for a performance as well.

Keith Urban performed at Fontainebleau Las Vegas' grand opening. Vivien Killilea/Getty

The hotel is a sprawling property, with 67 floors, 3,644 rooms, and dozens of bars and restaurants.

The Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. David Becker/Getty

It boasts a massive casino, replete with 1,300 slots and 128 table games.

The hotel's casino has more than 1,000 slot machines and more than 100 table games. Vivien Killilea/Getty

Fontainebleau also offers 36 bars and restaurants.

El Bagel, one of several restaurants at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. David Becker/Getty

One of its most opulent bars is the Bleau Bar, which features a massive, dazzling chandelier.

The chandelier, made with "thousands of crystal bowties," is one of the hotel's many gilded details.

Giant, glistening chandeliers hang above a bar in Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Like many hotels on the Vegas Strip, it's also home to a number of shops and boutiques.

Giuseppe Zanotti store in Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Denise Truscello/Getty

The hotel has a performance venue for shows and artists to take the stage.

A performer on stage at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Vivien Killilea/Getty

