The tallest hotel in Las Vegas just opened after more than a decade of construction. 11 photos offer a glimpse inside the glitzy Fontainebleau.
Sixteen years since breaking ground, Las Vegas' Fontainebleau has officially opened its doors.
The hotel and casino is an offshoot of the original Fontainebleau in Miami.
On Wednesday, the hotel welcomed celebrities and A-listers to its grand opening. Take a look inside.
After 16 years of anticipation, a new Las Vegas icon has opened its doors.
Since breaking ground on the property in 2007, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas has changed ownership and names, and construction has been halted and restarted several times, per CoStar, a real estate database. Now, years of work have come to fruition.
On Wednesday, the Fontainebleau held its grand opening, drawing celebrities to welcome the brand-new hotel and casino to the Strip. A younger sibling to the original Fontainebleau in Miami, the hotel's Vegas property boasts more than 3,600 rooms. And at 67 stories high, it's the tallest building in Nevada, Eater reported.
A-listers got their first glimpse into the hotel a few days ago — now, you can too. Here are 11 photos that show what it's like inside the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.
The Fontainebleau Las Vegas officially opened on Wednesday.
Stars like Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, and Madonna were in attendance for the grand opening.
Justin Timberlake performed at the flashy event.
Keith Urban stopped by for a performance as well.
The hotel is a sprawling property, with 67 floors, 3,644 rooms, and dozens of bars and restaurants.
It boasts a massive casino, replete with 1,300 slots and 128 table games.
Fontainebleau also offers 36 bars and restaurants.
One of its most opulent bars is the Bleau Bar, which features a massive, dazzling chandelier.
The chandelier, made with "thousands of crystal bowties," is one of the hotel's many gilded details.
Like many hotels on the Vegas Strip, it's also home to a number of shops and boutiques.
The hotel has a performance venue for shows and artists to take the stage.
