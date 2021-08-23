Tallest man in the U.S. dies
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Igor Vovkovinskiy, the tallest man in the United States, has died in Minnesota. He was 38.
Igor Vovkovinskiy, the tallest man in the United States, has died in Minnesota. He was 38.
Samantha Willis, 35, from Derry, died just a few days after giving birth.
Opposing rallies that drew hundreds of people in Portland, Oregon, sparked clashes on Sunday. The plans for the opposing demonstrations had prompted Portland police to call in all available police personnel. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Friday that despite expecting clashes, police will not necessarily be standing in between opposing groups.
The U.S. has taken steps to quickly evacuate Americans from Afghanistan and pressure the Taliban, but analysts say its options are limited.
Oregon pro-Trump organizers seem in disarray ahead of Sunday event but some on left still call for mayor to quit Women hold balloons spelling LOVE outside a benefit for the Oregon Ballet Theater in Portland, Oregon earlier this year. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/AP A united front against far-right groups appeared to be paying off for authorities and progressive groups in Portland, Oregon, ahead of a planned protest on Sunday. Faced by a coalition which staged joint events on Friday, far-right org
Your subscriber-only guide to the best of USA TODAY's coverage. This week we're talking Afghanistan, COVID-19 and more.
ABC TVFormer Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt recounted the “terrible feeling of humiliation” over getting fired by the network after he defended the Fox News decision desk’s early but accurate election night call for President Joe Biden to win Arizona, adding that it was “very challenging” to tell his kids he was suddenly kicked to the curb.Stirewalt was among several former Fox News employees to speak with Australia’s ABC TV for a multi-episode documentary about Fox’s evolution into a
Crystal Turner, 38, Kylen Schulte, 24, had told friends about a "creepy guy" near their encampment.
Bill Russell moved into the Mercer Island home nearly 50 years ago when he became a coach for the Seattle SuperSonics
Afghans waiting at Kabul airport tell the BBC of their pain at fleeing the country they love.
As the COVD-19 pandemic continues into its next phase, it’s natural to be a little nervous. But now is not the time for panic or knee-jerk reactions. Here’s why.
Jordan Spieth made back-to-back 7s in the final round of The Northern Trust as he spiraled down the leaderboard. Monday, it was back-to-back triple bogeys
Agency issues message after misinformation about ivermectin, a medicine used to deworm livestock, spreads on social media ‘While there are approved uses for ivermectin in people and animals, it is not approved for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19,’ says the FDA’s fact sheet. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Ahead of full US authorisation of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had a simple message for Americans contemplating using ivermectin, a med
Eight months after the Food and Drug Administration first granted emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, the agency announced full approval Monday for all Americans 16 and older. “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional […]
Group still plans to perform one-off shows, like Gathering of the Juggalos and other major events
Naila Amin, 31, was a child bride in Pakistan at the age of 13; she now has a law named after her that bans the practice in New York state. Gov.
From Miami, Oklahoma, to Miami, Florida …
After withdrawing from The Northern Trust with an ailing ankle, Patrick Reed is now in a Houston-area hospital recovering from bilateral interstitial pneumonia.
Only 29 percent of Americans believe the country is on the right path, the poll confirmed.
California banned assault weapons in 1989, and the nation followed. Now that ban is in jeopardy. Here's why, and what happens next.
Two groups that work to overturn wrongful convictions argued in a petition filed Monday that a Missouri man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for killing his mother did not commit the crime. Michael Politte was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2002. The Midwest Innocence Project and the MacArthur Justice Center argue in the petition filed with the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District that Politte was convicted because of a biased investigation, faulty science and an incompetent defense at trial.