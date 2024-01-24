Tallest skyscraper in the US may soon tower over an unexpected city. What to know

Could Oklahoma become home to the tallest building in the country? Developers for an Oklahoma City project recently asked the city to approve a height increase to a new development’s building, according to a news release.

This proposal is part of planning for The Boardwalk at Bricktown, a 5 million-square-foot development in downtown Oklahoma City, architecture firm AO said.

The record-breaking skyscraper, which would rise 1,907 feet, would be part of a four-tower structure, according to the release. The remaining three towers would be 345 feet tall.

“Oklahoma City is experiencing a significant period of growth and transformation, making it well-positioned to support large-scale projects like the one envisioned for Bricktown,” said Scot Matteson, CEO of Matteson Capital.

The mixed-use development would have restaurants, bars, entertainment, hotels and housing, Matteson Capital’s presentation to Oklahoma City shows. The skyscraper, called Legends Tower, would include a hotel with a public observatory, restaurant and bar on the top floors.

As of June 2023, Matteson Capital projected the development would cost approximately $577 million, according to its presentation to city officials.

Oklahoma’s tallest building is Devon Energy Center, which stands at 844 feet in Oklahoma City and was built in 2009. The proposed skyscraper is double its height.

The tallest building in the U.S. reaches 1,776 feet at One World Trade Center in New York City. The 10 tallest buildings in the U.S. are in New York City and Chicago, according to WorldAtlas. Eight of the 10 are in New York.

Tallest buildings in the U.S.

One World Trade Center, New York City (1,776 feet) Central Park Tower, New York City (1,550 feet) Willis Tower, Chicago (1,451 feet) 111 West 57th St., , New York City (1,428 feet) One Vanderbilt, New York City (1,401 feet) 432 Park Ave., New York City (1,396 feet) Trump International Hotel and Tower, Chicago (1,389 feet) 30 Hudson Yards, New York City (1,268 feet) Empire State Building, New York City (1,250 feet) Bank of America Tower, New York City (1,200 feet)

