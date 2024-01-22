Talleyville firefighters were called to an alarm. Inside apartment, they found woman dead

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the death of 79-year-old woman who was found inside a Talleyville senior living facility early Sunday morning, the agency said.

Talleyville firefighters were called to Shipley Manor Independent Living Facility on Shipley Road just after 5 a.m. for reports of a fire alarm. On scene, they found that the building's sprinkler system had activated.

Crews determined a small fire had started in one of the facility's apartments, though the sprinklers had extinguished it. When firefighters went to the apartment, however, they found the woman dead.

The fire marshal's office continues to investigate to determine the cause of the fire and where in the apartment it started. No one in the building was displaced as a result of the blaze.

