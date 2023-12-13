Tallmadge council president Dennis Loughry to become city administrator in Norton in 2024

Norton will soon swear in its third administrator in 15 months after City Council on Monday approved Mayor Mike Zita's appointment of Tallmadge City Council President Dennis Loughry for the job.

Dennis Loughry

It's an appointment Zita hopes will last through his fourth term, the recently re-elected mayor said Friday.

"My hope is he'll stick around for the four years," Zita said.

Council voted unanimously for the appointment, praising Loughry's experience and attention to detail.

Praise for incoming Norton administrator

Norton Council President Paul Tousley said at Monday's meeting that a discussion Nov. 5 with Loughry went well.

Councilwoman Charlotte Whipkey asked Loughry about his timeline for taking on the administrator's role and said she was impressed by his research into the city's needs.

Loughry told council members he would be on the job to start the new year.

"On Friday morning I will give official notice of my intended resignation effective December 31st," he said. "...I'll be done on the 31st and then start January second here."

Loughry exits Tallmadge with two years remaining on his City Council term.

Philip Turske, who served as village administrator in Minerva prior to becoming Norton's city administrator, has accepted a position with the city of Wooster.

Loughry will replace current administrator Philip Turske, who took the role in November 2022. Turske has accepted a position as deputy director for administration in Wooster.

As Norton administrator, Loughry will be director of the public safety, public service, and personnel departments.

Looking for stability at position

In comments last week on the upcoming vote, Councilman Doug DeHarpart said Turske has been an efficient administrator for the city.

""If I ever called him and I had a problem, it was done," he said.

Like Zita, DeHarpart said he's hoping Loughry stays on board to provide stability with the position.

"I'm hoping (he) has got four years," DeHarpart said.

Loughry, a Tallmadge mayoral candidate in the November election, lost to Carol Siciliano-Kilway.

Loughry 'reenergized' by Norton challenge

Zita said he talked to other candidates, but Loughry stood out.

"He came in for an interview, met with myself and some members of the administration," Zita said. "He's probably got the most experience of anybody I've talked to."

That experience includes connections in Summit County that should help with the job, Zita said.

"I expect good things from him," he said.

After the vote, Loughry thanked council.

"This last month has really reenergized me," Loughry said. "I am looking forward to working with you all and just making ... Norton continue to be a great place to live, work and play."

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Tallmadge council president Dennis Loughry to be Norton administrator