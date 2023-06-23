Tallmadge police chase suspect in Summit County Jail after pointing gun at officers

A Tallmadge man who sent safety forces in both Summit and Stark counties on a police chase Thursday night was treated for minor injuries after a police-involved shooting and is now in the Summit County Jail.

Larry G. Beall Jr., 42, of Tallmadge, is charged with aggravated arson, with further charges pending, according to information from the Tallmadge Police Department. Tallmadge Police Chief Ronald Williams said that investigations are still pending.

According to information from the Tallmadge Police Department, officers were sent to the 1100 block of Woods Drive in Tallmadge to take Beall into custody for outstanding warrants. Beall fled in a vehicle and led officers in a pursuit that ended on Lloyd Avenue S.W. in Lawrence Township in Stark County. Beall pointed a gun at the two officers, who fired their service weapons. The man then barricaded himself in a truck. The Canton Regional SWAT team responded to the scene and took the subject into custody. Beall was treated for minor injuries at Cleveland Clinic Akron General before being transported to the Summit County Jail.

The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, according to information from the Tallmadge Police Department. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Lawrence Township Police Chief David Brown said no officers involved in the incident were injured.

