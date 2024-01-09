Tallmadge woman faces multiple charges following Springfield Twp. drug bust

A 34-year-old Tallmadge woman faces multiple drug-related charges after Springfield Township police found thousands in cash and hundreds of prescription pills after pulling her over for showing signs of impaired driving, according to a Springfield Township Police Department Facebook post.

An officer pulled the suspect over at 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, after he observed the woman leaving a motel in her Black Cadillac onto Massillon Road where police said she swerved over the median multiple times.

During the traffic stop, the police officer located plastic bags, cash and a variety of prescription drugs in her vehicle. In total, the department seized $24,608.69 with over 600 prescription pills from the vehicle, police said.

Police arrested the Tallmadge woman who confessed to purchasing the drugs, officials said in the Facebook post.

She faces two drug abuse felonies, trafficking and a misdemeanor drug abuse count, according to Akron Municipal Courts.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Tallmadge woman faces multiple charges following drug bust