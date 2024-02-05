As Tallman seeks paid fire chief, what's the future of Rockland volunteers?

The all-volunteer Tallman Fire Department is looking to break over 100 years of tradition across Rockland County by hiring a paid chief to help run the department.

At the same time, while breaking that honored glass ceiling of volunteers, the Tallman leadership would join a growing movement of paid personnel - or a combination of paid and volunteer.

The movement of paid personnel across New York and the nation has grown to overcome the diminishing ranks of volunteers and meet the increasing administrative responsibilities demanded by regulations, training and equipment maintenance.

Burdens on local fire departments have increased

The days of the all-volunteer fire departments, while honorable and filled with pride, are "dying a very quick death," said Brad Pinsky, a Syracuse-based attorney who represents Tallman and hundreds of other departments. Pinsky also is a volunteer and a former fire chief.

"Fires, alarms and calls have gone up," Pinsky said. "EMS calls are up, and administrative responsibilities have gone up. This is a trend as some departments hire paid chiefs or assistants."

He noted that most EMS ambulance corps have paid staff to respond to emergencies during the day.

"The volunteer firefighters are dying a very quick death and no one can reasonably dispute the facts," Pinsky said. "It's clear people are not volunteering as they once did. There absolutely will be in Rockland County — other combinations of paid staff with volunteers."

Tallman's proposed civil service position would pay $104,000 a year, plus benefits. The person hired would need firefighting experience and be able to run the administrative functions of the department — such as scheduling training, equipment, and truck repairs, and adhering to state and federal regulations. The person hired also would respond to fire calls and emergencies during the daytime hours.

Volunteer firefighter life on the brink of extinction?

Though most firefighters accept the new realities, the prospect of paid personnel doesn't sit well with many volunteers.

Gordon Wren Jr., a retired coordinator of Rockland Fire and Emergency Services, sees the future with pain in his heart. Wren, a former Hillcrest fire chief, hails from a multi-generational family of volunteers.

Wren said Tallman has struggled and has experienced ups and downs with recruitment, as do most departments. Tallman covers a changing demographic community, with its coverage area including Route 59, a commercial hub in Ramapo.

Wren said servicing the residents remains the paramount responsibility of a fire department — volunteer or paid. He noted several corporations over the years have had internal fire brigades made up of their employees. Westchester County municipalities have a mix of career and volunteer departments.

"I feel sad the time is coming," Wren said. "We have to be realistic. If they can’t provide adequate services, they have to do what they have to do. I've fought for years to keep Rockland 100% volunteer, despite the challenges.

"For me, it's the first crack in the dam and very unfortunate," Wren said. "Residents of Rockland County have been lucky to have professional fire services for many years."

Rockland recruitment efforts are not enough

Rockland's estimated 1,900 firefighters across 26 departments answer an estimated 9,000 calls a year. Rockland Emergency Medical Services agencies, ambulance corps, and paramedics respond annually to more than 40,000 calls.

The Rockland firefighters are part of a force of 80,000 volunteers across New York state that saves taxpayers an estimated $4.7 billion annually, according to an economic study released in March 2023 by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, known as FASNY.

Rockland volunteer ranks have been in decline for years. Programs have been devised to encourage volunteerism including partially paid college tuition, property tax breaks, and state pensions.

The Rockland Fire Training Center, the hub of the county's fire services, is overseeing the construction of an estimated $2.5 million training facility to simulate emergencies. The center's staff oversees training and supports recruitment and retention efforts.

In Rockland, the volunteer firefighters save taxpayers an estimated $50 to $60 million annually, Rockland Fire and Emergency Services Coordinator Chris Kear has said.

Kear said that many variables are involved with a paid department so it's too difficult to determine an exact figure without a detailed study. He has projected a paid Rockland department could require 550 to 600 firefighters.

Not all volunteers have lost hope or at least to slow down the progress of paid firefighters. Many career firefighters support a paid force.

Vincent Pacella, president of the Rockland County Fire District Association, said the fact departments are seeing fewer volunteers is generational, despite the recruitment efforts and inducements. He said the movement toward paid personnel was coming but he didn't think it would happen this soon.

Pacella said a system of stipends could encourage recruitment and increase responses.

Pacella said Mahwah, New Jersey, has paid volunteers since 2020 a stipend of $20 per daytime response and $40 at night. He said the cost was $200,000 in 2023 from a budget of $250,000.

Pacella, a Nanuet Fire District commissioner, and former fire chief, said the cost is far less than paid career firefighters, who would get a salary, as well as benefits like medical coverage.

New York would have to change the law to allow for stipend payments. Pacella has spoken with Rockland's state legislators about pushing for passage and lobbying Gov. Kathy Hochul. He said he has spoken with FASNY, which prefers a broad-based set of incentives rather than stipends. He said many career firefighters want paid departments.

"They say their response has increased," Pacella said of Mahwah. "Why can’t it work in New York instead of going the route of hiring firefighters? I am hoping my idea gets pushed through. If not for the whole state, then Rockland County."

Rockland state reps could push for stipends

Rockland's state representatives are open to adding the volunteers. Sen. William Weber and Assemblymembers Kenneth Zebrowski and John McGowan's staff have met with Pacella.

"I am receptive to stipends for volunteer firefighters to increase enrollment, improve response times, and prevent the need to switch to an entirely paid fire service, which could drastically impact our local taxes," Weber said.

McGowan said more firefighters are needed in Rockland County, "where we have witnessed several tragedies in the past few years." He cited the deaths of Spring Valley Lt. Jared Lloyd in 2021 and five people in a Spring Valley house fire in 2023.

"I will continue to advocate for our firefighters and work toward a solution that increases public safety and supports our firefighting communities," McGowan said.

Stony Point Fire Chief Kurt Mulligan, president of the Rockland County Volunteer Firefighters Association, said the group hasn't discussed Tallman's decision.

"There's a lot of pride among the rank and file to maintain the fire service," he said.

"We all have a goal to provide the best service," Mulligan said. "Tallman commissioners are looking at hopefully the best interest of their firefighters and residents. To me, firefighters are our most important assets. It's about the members, not the buildings or trucks."

