Talmo man arrested in arson that destroyed his home

Feb. 27—A Talmo man poured gasoline on his mobile home, leading to a Saturday, Feb. 25 fire that destroyed the residence, according to authorities.

Timothy Sites, 34, was charged with first-degree arson and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Firefighters responded around 5:30 a.m. Saturday to the 3700 block of Pratt Reece Road.

Hall County Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth said investigators believe Sites poured gasoline on the home and lit a fire in a burn barrel. Booth said the fire spread to the gasoline poured on the home.

Booth said Sites lived in the home, but investigators have not established a motive.

No one was injured in the fire.

Sites was taken into custody within the hour of firefighters arriving at the scene.

Law enforcement was previously called Jan. 18 to the same home, which was deemed a mattress fire, Booth said. No charges were filed related to the January fire.