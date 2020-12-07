Talos Energy Announces Successful Borrowing Base Redetermination Results, Updated Audited Reserves Figures And Revised Fourth Quarter 2020 Operational And Financial Guidance

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos," or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced that its borrowing base has been successfully reaffirmed at its current level of $985 million following the Company's semi-annual redetermination process. Separately, Talos provided updated reserves figures as of September 30, 2020 audited by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. ("NSAI") as well as updated operational and financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Borrowing Base Redetermination Results

The borrowing base under the Company's reserves-based lending facility has been reaffirmed at its current level of $985 million. As of November 30, 2020, Talos maintained over $300 million of liquidity.

President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "Consistent with the redetermination process in the spring, our bank group has once again shown strong support for our business despite the challenging macro-economic conditions and unique circumstances the Company has experienced this year. Our 2020 capital program was focused on lower-risk, shorter-cycle projects that provided impactful conversions to our Proved Developed Producing reserves and immediately bolstered the collateral value of our business. The reaffirmation of the borrowing base at $985 million is evidence of our success on this front, despite continued pressure on commodity prices compared to pre-COVID levels."

Updated Audited Reserves

In conjunction with the Company's fall borrowing base redetermination process, Talos elected to complete an audit of its reserves as of September 30, 2020 to update its previously disclosed pro forma, unaudited reserves as of June 30, 2020. Additionally, below are sensitivity tables providing PV-10(1) values highlighting substantially higher reserve values at increasing oil prices(3) relative to the September 30, 2020 SEC price assumptions.

As of September 30, 2020, Talos had proved reserves of 177.6 MMBoe, comprised of 68% oil, 75% liquids and 76% was proved developed. The PV-10(1) of proved reserves was approximately $2.4 billion. The reserves and associated PV-10 are audited by NSAI and are fully burdened by and net of all plugging & abandonment costs associated with the properties included in the reserves report. The following table summarizes Talos's proved reserves at September 30, 2020 based on SEC pricing of $43.63 per barrel and $1.97 per MMBtu:

Summary of Proved Reserves

Category

MBoe

% of Total Proved

% Oil

PV-10(1)(2) ($MM)

Proved Developed Producing

83,742

47%

70%

$1,408,051

Proved Developed Non-Producing

50,758

29%

65%

660,610

Total Proved Developed

134,500

76%

68%

2,068,662

Proved Undeveloped

43,111

24%

69%

317,751

Total Proved

177,612

100%

68%

$2,386,412

In addition to the proved reserves, Talos's audited probable reserves at September 30, 2020 were 70.4 MMBoe and had a PV-10 of $947.2 million.

The following tables summarize the PV-10(1) values of Talos's proved and probable reserves, respectively, at September 30, 2020 at various crude oil prices:

Sensitivity of PV-10(1) ($MM) at Various Oil Prices ($/Bbl)(3)

Category

$40.00

$45.00

$50.00

$55.00

$60.00

Proved Developed Producing

$1,341,601

$1,521,852

$1,738,095

$1,955,694

$2,171,919

Proved Developed Non-Producing

618,002

716,748

830,513

944,541

1,059,144

Total Proved Developed

1,959,604

2,238,599

2,568,609

2,900,235

3,231,063

Proved Undeveloped

269,502

365,655

461,780

557,753

664,493

Total Proved

$2,229,106

$2,604,254

$3,030,388

$3,457,989

$3,895,555


Sensitivity of PV-10(1) ($MM) at Various Oil Prices ($/Bbl)(3)

Category

$40.00

$45.00

$50.00

$55.00

$60.00

Total Probable

$882,857

$1,012,680

$1,144,158

$1,274,722

$1,412,679

Updated Fourth Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Guidance

Subsequent to the Company's October 7, 2020 operational and financial guidance, three major storms have caused additional operational disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Delta, Hurricane Zeta and Tropical Storm Beta resulted in additional production shut-ins by Talos of approximately 11 full days in the fourth quarter of 2020 as well as delays in reaching first oil in multiple new drill projects and delays to the repairs at Ram Powell.

Production from Ram Powell has since been re-established and has stabilized in line with pre-shut-in levels. Talos now expects its Kaleidoscope development to commence production in mid-December and, once online, the Company expects its average daily production to be approximately 71.0 – 73.0 MBoe/d for the remainder of December 2020.

The table below provides the prior fourth quarter 2020 guidance released on October 7, 2020 as well as updated fourth quarter 2020 guidance incorporating the production volume deferrals caused by the significant incremental storm-related activity in the Gulf of Mexico:



Prior 4Q Guidance (Oct 7th)


Updated 4Q Guidance



Low

High


Low

High

Oil (MMBbl)


4.0

4.3


3.6

3.7

Natural Gas (Bcf)


9.1

9.8


9.2

9.3

NGL (MMBbl)


0.3

0.3


0.3

0.3

Total (MMBoe)


5.8

6.3


5.5

5.6

Avg Daily Production (MBoe/d)


63.0

68.0


59.5

60.5

Cash Operating Expenses(4)(5)


$60

$65


$60

$65

G&A(5)(6)


$12

$14


$12

$14

Capital Expenditures(7)(8)


$55

$60


$55

$60


Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding

(1)

PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe that the presentation of PV-10 is useful to investors because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our reserves prior to taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. GAAP does not provide a measure of estimated future net cash flows for reserves other than proved reserves or for proved or probable reserves calculated using prices other than SEC prices. PV-10 does not take into account the effect of future taxes, and PV-10 estimates for reserve categories other than proved or for pricing sensitivities uses the relevant reserve volumes and prices, as applicable, but PV-10 is otherwise calculated using the same assumptions as those for, and in a manner consistent with, the calculation of standardized measure. Because PV-10 estimates of probable reserves are more uncertain than PV-10 and standardized measure of proved reserves, but have not been adjusted for risk due to that uncertainty, they may not be comparable with each other. Similarly, PV-10 estimates for price sensitivities are not adjusted for the likelihood that the relevant pricing scenario will occur, and thus they may be subject to the same issues with comparability. Nonetheless, we believe that PV-10 estimates for reserve categories other than proved or for pricing sensitivities present useful information for investors about the future net cash flows of our reserves in the absence of a comparable GAAP measure such as standardized measure. Because of this, PV-10 can be used to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis. Investors should be cautioned that PV-10 does not represent an estimate of the fair market value of our reserves. In addition, investors should be further cautioned that estimates of PV-10 of probable reserves, as well as the underlying volumetric estimates, are inherently more uncertain of being recovered and realized than comparable measures for proved reserves. Further, because estimates of proved and probable reserve volumes and PV-10 have not been adjusted for risk due to this uncertainty of recovery, they should not be summed arithmetically with each other or with comparable estimates for proved reserves. GAAP does not prescribe any corresponding measure for PV-10 of reserves based on other than SEC prices. As a result, it is not practicable for us to reconcile these additional PV-10 measures to GAAP standardized measure. With respect to PV-10 calculated as of an interim date, it is not practicable to calculate the taxes for the related interim period because GAAP does not provide for disclosure of standardized measure on an interim basis.

(2)

In accordance with guidelines established by the SEC, the Company's estimated proved reserves as of September 30, 2020 were determined to be economically producible under existing economic conditions, which requires the use of the 12-month average price for each commodity, calculated as the unweighted arithmetic average of the price on the first day of each month for the year end September 30, 2020. The West Texas Intermediate spot price and the Henry Hub spot price were utilized as the referenced price and appropriately adjusted for quality, transportation, fees, energy content and basis differentials. Therefore, the PV-10 of Talos's proved reserves at September 30, 2020 is based on an average crude oil price of $43.63 per barrel and an average natural gas price of $1.97 per MMBtu, prior to being adjusted for quality, transportation, fees, energy content and basis differentials.

(3)

Sensitivity based on various flat West Texas Intermediate oil prices per barrel in perpetuity assuming flat $2.50 Henry Hub gas prices per MMBtu in perpetuity, all prior to adjustments for quality, transportation, fees, energy content and basis differentials.

(4)

Inclusive of all Lease Operating Expenses and Workover and Maintenance

(5)

Includes insurance costs

(6)

Excludes non-cash and non-recurring items

(7)

Includes Plugging & Abandonment

(8)

Excludes acquisitions

