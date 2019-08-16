Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Talos Energy's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Talos Energy had debt of US$697.1m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from US$728.1m over a year. However, it also had US$89.1m in cash, and so its net debt is US$608.0m.

NYSE:TALO Historical Debt, August 16th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Talos Energy's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Talos Energy had liabilities of US$458.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.14b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$89.1m and US$175.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.33b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$1.05b, we think shareholders really should watch Talos Energy's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 0.76 and interest cover of 4.2 times, it seems to us that Talos Energy is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. Notably, Talos Energy made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$418m in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Talos Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.