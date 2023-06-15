TAM Ceramics raid likely tied to rare earth elements recycling project

Jun. 15—A federal law enforcement investigation into a Falls company appears to be centered on a federal grant involving the recycling of rare earth materials.

Authorities remained tight-lipped on Wednesday about the execution of a search warrant Tuesday morning at TAM Ceramics in the 4500 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. The execution of the search warrant was undertaken by at least 20 or more agents, wearing clothing identifying them as affiliated with the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the U.S. Secret Service.

A Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson, in an email to the Gazette, said, "Homeland Security Investigations does not confirm the existence of, or otherwise comment on, ongoing or pending investigations."

An email request for comment sent to a spokesperson at the U.S. Treasury Department, the parent agency of the Secret Service, went unanswered.

A referral to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York in Buffalo, also yielded no information on the raid. A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Trini Ross declined to comment and noted that the office does not "confirm nor deny active investigations."

Sources with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reconfirmed that their agencies played no role in the search warrant execution.

The agents, who arrived in close to a dozen unmarked vehicles bearing license plates from New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio, entered TAM's offices and manufacturing facility and told the employees inside that everyone, except for the workers operating the plant's furnaces, needed to leave immediately.

Employees said the agents seized their computers, but offered no explanation for the search. Some said they were required to provide contact information to the agents and were asked if they had any involvement with "government contracts."

The agents also questioned some employees about whether their duties involved working with rare earth elements.

Rare earth elements (REE) are a set of 17 metallic elements that are necessary components of more than 200 products, especially high-tech consumer products, such as cellular telephones, computer hard drives, electric and hybrid vehicles, and flat-screen monitors and televisions. The materials are also essential to the defense industry, particularly in the production of electronic displays, guidance systems, lasers, and radar and sonar systems.

In 2013, TAM was reported to have partnered with the University at Buffalo to create the first rare earth recycling facility in the United States. TAM has reportedly received a $20 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to fund that project.

Agents were observed taking material out of the manufacturing facility in buckets and transporting boxes from the company offices.

TAM Ceramics describes itself as "a leading manufacturer of Zircon, Zirconia, and Titanate powders, specifically engineered to meet the needs of today's industries." The company says it produces 10,000 tons a year of "engineered ceramic powders."

Its Hyde Park Boulevard facility occupies 375,000 square feet over 35 acres and employs over 50 full-time workers.

The company was purchased, in 2010, by local businessmen George Bilkey, Alphonse Muto and Jerome Williams and was once named the Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce's Business of the Year.

In an email to the Gazette, Muto said that he sold his interest in the company to Bilkey and Williams "over 10 years ago."

"I understand that such misconceptions can arise due to outdated information. Therefore, I wanted to ensure that everyone is on the same page and has accurate information regarding the business' ownership structure," Muto wrote. "(I) have zero business interest (in TAM)."

Muto could not be immediately reached for further comment on the search warrant execution.