'Tamales are a big part of my life': Indio festival serves up wide-ranging flavors, fun

Within a half-hour of the gates opening Saturday morning for the Indio International Tamale Festival, lines of hungry patrons had already formed at many vendor stations, with some teams showing off their trophies from past competitions in hopes of drawing their next round of customers.

Now in its 31st year, the tamale festival returned to Miles Avenue Park in Indio for the second consecutive year, bringing a musical and culinary lineup designed to appeal across generational lines. The festival has grown substantially over the past three decades, transforming from a half-day event into a two-day festival that draws tens of thousands of attendees.

While the event officially kicked off under sunny skies Saturday, the work for participants began long before that. Miguel Rodriguez, part of a team from La Luz del Mundo Church in Coachella that’s participated for several years, said his crew of cooks arrived around 6 a.m. Saturday to set up their tent, with the prep largely done the week before.

“We start days before, especially when there’s so much volume,” Rodriguez said, estimating they prepare about 4,000 tamales, along with enough masa to hand-craft about 1,000 Salvadoran pupusas. “We also have to prepare the cheese and the pork.”

La Luz del Mundo’s team was serving Mexican, Guatemalan and Salvadoran tamales, with Rodriguez noting the differences in the type of tamale wrapping (corn husks for Mexican tamales and banana leaves for the other two that, in his opinion, make the tamales juicier and more flavorful).

Like many vendors, their team was serving up an attractive variety of aguas frescas, fruit drinks with flavors such as lemon, cucumber, horchata, pineapple and more. In addition to tamales, numerous other foods are available: Sonoran-style bacon-wrapped hot dogs, ice cream, Mexican seafood, funnel cakes and other types of fair food. Many vendors also have vegetarian and vegan options.

The word has clearly gotten out about the festival over the last 30-plus years: With over 200 vendors in total, the event draws competitors from across Southern California — and even some from Arizona — to vie for the top prizes. More than 50,000 patrons are estimated to attend the annual event.

Vendor William Barrett first came to the festival in just its second year, but he only ran lemonade stands at first. Coming from Huntington Beach, he later decided to jump into the tamale competition, eventually winning a first-place prize in 2012 and some second-place finishes. As a veteran of the festival, Barrett seemed pleased by its relocation to Miles Avenue Park.

“This is a cool little park,” Barrett said. “It’s nice, and hopefully this year, with it being more condensed and more vendors in this area around the stage, I think it’ll be better and get more foot traffic.”

Foot traffic at the festival served as a reliable barometer for people still deciding where to eat. Casa de Silvia, an Indio-based restaurant that has won several top prizes at the festival in the last decade, saw its line stretching roughly 40 yards back in the festival’s “tamale plaza” — long enough to draw the interest of Bruce Hartman in his second trip to the festival.

“I was inspired by the line – you always go to the place with the longest line,” Hartman said as he waited, with other people nearby nodding in agreement.

Beyond the mouth-watering tamales and pupusas, the festival featured entertainment attractions.

The Chavela Throwdown was slated to feature more than 20 lucha libre wrestlers throughout the weekend, with plenty of showmanship for kids and adults alike to enjoy. There were also carnival rides and slides operating throughout the weekend, as well as an adjacent market with embroidered clothes, blankets and other items available for purchase.

This year’s festival lineup also had more than 20 musical acts, including headliners such as K-Paz De La Sierra, Son Rompe Pera, Tropa Magica and Estevie, along with local performers like the Academy of Musical Performance, Alf Alpha & Super Sonido Sistema and Danza Azteca Citlaltonac.

The attractions are part of what the festival organizers hope will keep people at the festival for longer than just enough time to get full from tamales and aguas frescas. Since 2021, the festival and the City of Indio have partnered with CUSP Agency and its founding partner, Gopi Sangha, to produce the event.

"We really want people to spend the day with us. Maybe in the Tamale Fest of the past, people might come and peruse for an hour and leave," Sangha told The Desert Sun before the event. "We really strive to create a multiple-day experience for people who want to enjoy the weekend with us.”

Yet while the musical events and carnival rides provide plenty of entertainment for people to hang out at Miles Avenue Park, the food remains the biggest draw. Vendor David Tirado, who helps run Me Gusta Gourmet Tamales, a Los Angeles-based family business that won a third-place prize in 2021, said the annual festival helps them keep their family traditions going.

“Ever since I was a child, my mother used to make them with my aunt — make a whole bunch of them,” Tirado said. “Tamales are a big part of my life.”

Previous reporting by staff writer Jennifer Cortez was used in this story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 31st annual Indio International Tamale Festival offers wide-ranging flavors