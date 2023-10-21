Tamaqua man arrested on drug charges

Oct. 20—TAMAQUA — A borough man was charged with distributing crystal methamphetamine.

Christopher Schaefer, 50, of 336 Washington St., faces a felony count of possession with intent to deliver; and misdemeanor charges for three counts of intentional possession of controlled substances and one count possession of drug paraphernalia.

In paperwork filed in district court, borough police said they had assisted the attorney general's office with an investigation and executed a search warrant at Schaefer's home.

Police said they found approximately 2.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine; 3.6 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms; 23.6 grams of suspected hash; three digital scales; empty bags with residue; a Mossberg shotgun; and a silver H&R revolver.

Police said the search warrant stemmed from an earlier incident at a traffic stop, where Schaefer was found in possession of a plastic bag containing methamphetamine, as well as gun ammunition.

Schaefer was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker, Shenandoah, and was jailed in Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $25,000 straight cash bail.

A preliminary hearing for Schaefer is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 31 before Kilker.