Tamaqua police charge contractor with theft for a second time

Aug. 9—TAMAQUA — Tamaqua police have filed additional charges against a Mount Carmel contractor.

Police said Thomas J. Anello, 52, of 129 W. Girard St., was charged with theft, theft by deception, false statements to induce an agreement for home improvements and receiving advance payment for services and failing to provide the services.

Police said Anello received $675 from a borough resident for construction work at 127 Market St. and failed to perform the work or return the money.

Police said that resident Tony Lanzalotti reported he hired Anello to work on his deck at a cost of $1,850 and that the work was done poorly.

On the second job, Lanzalotti paid the defendant $675 for work to be performed under the deck, but that work was never completed, Lanzalotti said.

Anello was charged earlier for receiving almost $50,000 from a woman for a construction project that he allegedly failed to complete in the Owl Creek section of the borough.

In that case, Anello was charged with one count each of theft by deception, false statements to induce agreement for home improvement and receiving advance payment for services and failing to provide the services.

Police said that, through his business, Xtreme Design LLC, Anello entered a contract with the woman for more than $80,000 and received a check for $48,285.82.

Police said the check from the woman was designated to cover materials for the project that Anello failed to complete.

The alleged victim reported to police that Anello dug a trench to begin placing footers but abruptly stopped working.

According to police, Lanzalotti came forward with his complaint after reading about Anello failing to do work in Owl Creek.

All the charges were filed with Magisterial District Judge Stephen J. Bayer, Tamaqua.

A preliminary hearing for Anello has been scheduled for 9:40 a.m. Sept. 13 before Bayer, according to court documents.