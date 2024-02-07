Tamarack to be reunited with former Officer Wildfong

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Mason Police Officer Hayden Wildfong has been approved to adopt his former K-9 partner partner Tamarack.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter made the announcement on Facebook about 7:15 p.m.

“We have already received an approved application from her former handler and tomorrow they will be reunited

❤️

,” the post reads.

Screenshot of the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter Facebook page of Tamarack.

Tamarack was returned to Ingham County Animal Control after Mason officials were reminded of a clause in the 2020 adoption contract with the agency that should she ever need re-homing, Tamarack was to be returned to the shelter.

Wildfong surrendered Tamarack when he resigned from the Mason Police Department last month. He resigned while under investigation for violating departmental policy by using the weight room at Mason High School, and then leaving his firearm and utility belt unattended and covered by his t-shirt.

Mason city officials offered the opportunity for another officer to partner with Tamarack, but no one responded to the offer. They were debating next steps, including communicating with other law enforcement agencies, about Tamarack’s future.

Wildfong had been attempting to be reunited with the dog through the city. On Monday night, a motion at City Council to sell the dog to him failed after a contentious meeting.

Tamarack’s history is a canine rags to riches story. She was found in the home of a hoarder, Wildfong wrote in an email to the city council pleading his case for her to return home with him. The two had developed a bond and he worried about the impact on her mental health.

