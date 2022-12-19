Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSE:TVE) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) has had a rough month with its share price down 17%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Tamarack Valley Energy's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tamarack Valley Energy is:

24% = CA$435m ÷ CA$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.24.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Tamarack Valley Energy's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, Tamarack Valley Energy has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 25%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 41% net income growth seen by Tamarack Valley Energy was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Tamarack Valley Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 34% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Tamarack Valley Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Tamarack Valley Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Tamarack Valley Energy's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 6.5%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 93% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Tamarack Valley Energy only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 14% over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Tamarack Valley Energy's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Tamarack Valley Energy.

