Tamaya Dennard wants to be released from prison early, but there's a catch

Tamaya Dennard, a former Cincinnati City Council member, leaves the federal courthouse in Cincinnati on Monday, June 29, 2020. Tamaya Dennard pleaded guilt to a federal fraud charge.

Former Cincinnati City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard, who is serving an 18-month prison sentence for corruption, has asked a federal judge to release her from prison early.

Dennard, 43, is seeking compassionate release, saying there are "extraordinary and compelling reasons" to reduce her sentence. She is currently at a minimum-security prison for women in West Virginia.

In court documents filed Thursday, Dennard's attorney, Stephanie Kessler, explained that Dennard contracted an antibiotic-resistant infection due to mismanagement of her medical care by the federal Bureau of Prisons. The documents say the bureau then used that ailment to deny her early release.

Dennard was arrested in February 2020, accused in a pay-to-play scheme in which she sold a vote related to The Banks riverfront project. Dennard promised a favorable vote on a development deal in exchange for money.

She pleaded guilty in November 2020 to a honest services wire fraud and was sentenced to spend 18 months in prison. She started that sentence on June 1, 2021.

Court documents say here's what happened next:

On June 8, Dennard complained that a pin was coming out of a surgically repaired toe on her right foot. At that time, tests showed that she had an infection in the foot. By September, the infection had not improved and it was recommended Dennard get a medical scan to see if the metal in her toe needed to be removed.

She wasn't evaluated by a physician until November. At that point, an orthopedic surgeon recommended the hardware in her foot be removed. That same month the antibiotic resistant infection MRSA was found in her foot.

Dennard elected to have surgery in December of 2021 to remove the hardware.

As all this was going on, Dennard sought to finish her sentence at her mother's house under home incarceration, which would not be unusual for first-time offenders like Dennard.

To do that, she would have to qualify as if she were entering a traditional halfway house. But her attorney was told a halfway house could not accept Dennard because of the infection.

Then in January Dennard contracted COVID-19.

Also in January, Dennard submitted a request to the warden for a reduction of sentence. The warden has the power to make such a decision; court documents say, according to Dennard's attorney, "no response has been provided from the warden."

While in prison Dennard has not had any disciplinary issues, and she teaches GED courses in math, reading, science and social studies. She tutors students at night.

Dennard requested her sentence be reduced to time served. Prison records show she is eligible for home incarceration beginning April 20.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tamaya Dennard wants to be released from prison early