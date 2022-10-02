Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$21m in the last 12 months

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Tamboran Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Bryan Sheffield made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$20m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.37 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.22 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Tamboran Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Tamboran Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 14% of Tamboran Resources shares, worth about AU$28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Tamboran Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Tamboran Resources shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Tamboran Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Tamboran Resources has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

