Tame Your Taxes: My recent surprise (how to request an abatement of penalties)

Aric Schreiner
·5 min read
Aric Schreiner
Aric Schreiner

This article usually takes me two or three days to write, proofread and edit before I am satisfied it is worthy of publishing. Sometimes I have trouble picking an interesting tax topic. Recently, I worked a bit on extensions, but was not inspired. However, the next day, the topic became clear. Unbeknownst to me, the IRS had socked me with a $1,100 penalty related to my 2020 tax return. Hence, the topic “My recent surprise.” (Don’t worry, I will handle extensions at the end of this article, if that is your main concern.)

While talking with an IRS representative about another issue, I was informed that I owed $1,173 for the 2020 joint tax return my wife and I filed for 2020. I recalled paying the full amount due on our joint 1040 on the extension due date of 10/15/21. I was expecting a bill for about $50 for interest on my tax payment. (The 2020 1040 due date was postponed until May 17 last year, so my payment was five months late.)

When I verbally doubted the $1,100 assessment with the IRS employee, she was short with me and mentioned three penalties in detail. The Failure to File Penalty was the largest (over $1,000). She claimed that the IRS had not received an Extension of Time to File (Form 4868) from me. I told her I had proof I had filed it timely.

A Failure to Pay applied because my tax payment was due on 10/15/21 but not received until 10/20/21. She informed me that the postmark date was always noted, and penalties were only assessed if the postmark was after the due date. She got a little feisty when I claimed I was sure I had proof of that too.

Then she mentioned the Underpayment Penalty. I told her that penalty had been computed, reported on my tax return and paid when I paid my 2020 tax bill on 10/15/21. She then explained that I could request an abatement of penalties by filing a Form 843.

Here are the takeaways.

First, when dealing with the IRS, you must document everything! The various divisions of the IRS do not communicate with each other. To you and me, the IRS is just one [dis]organization. Instead of one centralized computer system there are several separate systems used by different divisions that don’t communicate or transfer data. Their computer systems are at least a decade behind. Therefore, it is often necessary to send the same documentation to the IRS more than once.

Second, the IRS admits there are still millions of 2020 tax returns, tax payments and important correspondence (that could not be E-Filed) that haven’t been processed yet. That must have been what happened to my 2020 Extension. I have proof I sent it via FedEx on 5/11/21 and that it was delivered to the IRS Center in Kansas City on 5/13/21, but it still hasn’t been entered in their computer system yet. Although, they were quick to assess a $1,100 penalty against me without informing me, timely.

Third, the IRS often benefits (of course) from their mistakes related to our taxes. Had I not purposely sent my extension early via FedEx (and kept a copy), I would owe the Failure to File Penalty of more than $1,000 without any recourse.

Fourth, the IRS proudly assumes their numbers are correct and the option that you don’t owe the assessed tax and penalties is purposely avoided.

The good news is that you might be able to find justice (and have your penalties abated) if you have documentation. May I suggest that the term justice is limited in the context of the IRS. It often requires an abundance of patience and persistence, significant funding, and an ability to endure extreme stress for years, before you are absolved of onerous fictional tax burdens that were assessed by an IRS computer, an aggressive auditor, an IRS manager seeking a promotion, or an IRS attorney going after a big fish by twisting the plain language of the tax code.

I am hopeful that I will see fairness in this one aspect (regarding the aggressive penalties assessed against our 2020 tax return) by filing Form 843. I will include copies of my FedEx and Priority Mail documentation regarding dates filed and a detailed explanation.

Getting back to extensions, personal 2021 income tax returns need to be filed by April 18, 2022. Extensions for partnerships and small business (S) corporations need to be filed in two days, by March 15.

If you need to file an extension for an S corporation or partnership, follow these steps:

  1. Obtain IRS Form 7004,

  2. Complete it, and

  3. Mail it via Priority Mail or some other tracking method to: Internal Revenue Service, Ogden, UT 84201-0045. Form 7004 does not have to be signed! The extension of time to file is for six months, until 9/15/22.

Now, back to personal tax returns. An extension for Form 1040 is filed using Form 4868. This form can be obtained online and may also be E-Filed. The 1040 extension of time to file is for six months, until 10/15/22.

Remember, an extension of time to file is NOT an extension of time to pay. This is an apparent conundrum. If I haven’t figured my income yet, how can I know how much to pay? The IRS solution is to guess high. If you pay too much, they will refund the overpayment when you finally file your tax return.

Don’t forget to document everything.

Aric Schreiner, CPA, PFS, Certified Tax Strategist, helps successful professionals and small business owners strategize to reduce taxes and audit risk.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Tame Your Taxes: My recent surprise (how to request an abatement of penalties)

Recommended Stories

  • The biggest and baddest Megalodons lived in cold waters

    Sharks are the perfect example of nature being both beautiful and terrifying. They’re the only animal which has earned an entire week of television devoted solely to them and star in the most famous and successful franchise of creature features ever made. The Great White shark, in particular, is a model organism for what it means to be a pure predator. They are a couple thousand pounds of pure muscle and teeth. When it comes to terrifying animals in the world’s oceans, there’s nothing bigger or

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IRS To Hire 10,000 Employees To End Pandemic Backlog, 5,000 Positions in 3 Cities

    Amid one of the most challenging tax seasons, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced it will hire 10,000 new employees and will create a 700-person "surge team" to process new returns, according...

  • Whitehouse-sponsored bill would make daylight saving time permanent

    Co-sponsor Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse cites health, safety and economic benefits to making daylight saving time permanent.

  • IRS Revises Child Tax Credit Guidance: Learn What’s New for 2022 Tax Filing

    The IRS recently revised the 2021 Child Tax Credit and Advance Child Tax Credit Payments Frequently Asked Questions page on its website. With these changes, Publication 972, Child Tax Credit, is...

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    A 20% decline in the Nasdaq is the ideal time to put your money to work in these innovative companies.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • ESG Gives Russia the Cold Shoulder, Too

    MSCI jumped on the Russia dogpile this week, reducing the country's ESG government rating to the lowest possible level.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • Russian ruble climbs amid new currency controls but 'this is not a pure market'

    The ruble is down about 30% against the dollar on the Moscow exchange since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

  • Want to Get Richer? 1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's longtime right-hand man, recently predicted that over the next 100 years, inflation will cause fiat currency (that is, government-issued currency) to plummet to zero. Munger's track record speaks for itself, so people tend to listen whenever he has something to say about markets or the economy. It's the world's top cryptocurrency, an asset that he has publicly eschewed.

  • Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the Russia-Ukraine war will force the Fed to be cautious with rate hikes and that the US should avoid a recession

    While "cash is king" in an uncertain environment, now's the time to stock pick, Mobius told Bloomberg TV.

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteItaly Seizes $580 M

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

    Warren Buffett entered the hall of legends buying shares of great companies when they were on sale. If you have money available for investing that you won't need for at least five years, RH (NYSE: RH) -- formerly known as Restoration Hardware -- and Wayfair (NYSE: W) are two outstanding businesses that could deliver big gains from their current price levels.

  • Truphone says Russian tycoon Abramovich, sanctioned in the UK, does not have a 'relevant interest' that impacts Truphone stake

    Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who owns the highly successful Chelsea Premier League football club, this week saw his club assets seized as part of the U.K. government's enforcement of Russian sanctions on him and others because of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Truphone -- which has disclosed raising over $200 million from two funds that each count Abramovich as their main financial contributor and effectively counts those two funds as its majority owners -- said that the sanctions currently do not impact its business, nor its shareholdings, because his link to the company is "indirect." "We are aware that sanctions were imposed on 10 March by the UK Government on Roman Abramovich, who has an indirect link to Truphone," Rachel Chapman, general counsel for Truphone Limited, said in a statement provided to TechCrunch.

  • Want to Buy a Retirement Retreat? Here Are Some Risks and Costs to Consider First.

    Vacation homes can seem appealing, but financial pros warn they can be costly and drain your retirement savings too quickly if you're not careful.

  • US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

    The State Department says it’s paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a former top aide, both of whom face “serious and credible” threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost of protecting Pompeo and former Iran envoy Brian Hook between August 2021 and February 2022 amounted to $13.1 million. Pompeo and Hook led the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and the report says U.S. intelligence assesses that the threats to them have remained constant since they left government and could intensify.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • DA investigation: Fired Tennessee vaccine chief didn't buy muzzle

    A new investigation found Tennessee's former vaccine chief, Michelle Fiscus, did not send a dog muzzle to herself, according to a report from Nashville prosecutors first obtained by WSMV.Driving the news: The memo criticized a 2021 state investigation that stated the muzzle was purchased with Fiscus' credit card.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The prosecutor's report said the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security's "cursory inquiry" failed

  • With Perpetual Withdrawal Rates, Your Money Can Last Forever

    The well-known 4% safe withdrawal rate promises you'll never run out of money in retirement. But is it actually safe -- and is there a better alternative?