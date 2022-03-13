Tame Your Taxes: My recent surprise (how to request an abatement of penalties)

Aric Schreiner

This article usually takes me two or three days to write, proofread and edit before I am satisfied it is worthy of publishing. Sometimes I have trouble picking an interesting tax topic. Recently, I worked a bit on extensions, but was not inspired. However, the next day, the topic became clear. Unbeknownst to me, the IRS had socked me with a $1,100 penalty related to my 2020 tax return. Hence, the topic “My recent surprise.” (Don’t worry, I will handle extensions at the end of this article, if that is your main concern.)

While talking with an IRS representative about another issue, I was informed that I owed $1,173 for the 2020 joint tax return my wife and I filed for 2020. I recalled paying the full amount due on our joint 1040 on the extension due date of 10/15/21. I was expecting a bill for about $50 for interest on my tax payment. (The 2020 1040 due date was postponed until May 17 last year, so my payment was five months late.)

When I verbally doubted the $1,100 assessment with the IRS employee, she was short with me and mentioned three penalties in detail. The Failure to File Penalty was the largest (over $1,000). She claimed that the IRS had not received an Extension of Time to File (Form 4868) from me. I told her I had proof I had filed it timely.

A Failure to Pay applied because my tax payment was due on 10/15/21 but not received until 10/20/21. She informed me that the postmark date was always noted, and penalties were only assessed if the postmark was after the due date. She got a little feisty when I claimed I was sure I had proof of that too.

Then she mentioned the Underpayment Penalty. I told her that penalty had been computed, reported on my tax return and paid when I paid my 2020 tax bill on 10/15/21. She then explained that I could request an abatement of penalties by filing a Form 843.

Here are the takeaways.

First, when dealing with the IRS, you must document everything! The various divisions of the IRS do not communicate with each other. To you and me, the IRS is just one [dis]organization. Instead of one centralized computer system there are several separate systems used by different divisions that don’t communicate or transfer data. Their computer systems are at least a decade behind. Therefore, it is often necessary to send the same documentation to the IRS more than once.

Second, the IRS admits there are still millions of 2020 tax returns, tax payments and important correspondence (that could not be E-Filed) that haven’t been processed yet. That must have been what happened to my 2020 Extension. I have proof I sent it via FedEx on 5/11/21 and that it was delivered to the IRS Center in Kansas City on 5/13/21, but it still hasn’t been entered in their computer system yet. Although, they were quick to assess a $1,100 penalty against me without informing me, timely.

Third, the IRS often benefits (of course) from their mistakes related to our taxes. Had I not purposely sent my extension early via FedEx (and kept a copy), I would owe the Failure to File Penalty of more than $1,000 without any recourse.

Fourth, the IRS proudly assumes their numbers are correct and the option that you don’t owe the assessed tax and penalties is purposely avoided.

The good news is that you might be able to find justice (and have your penalties abated) if you have documentation. May I suggest that the term justice is limited in the context of the IRS. It often requires an abundance of patience and persistence, significant funding, and an ability to endure extreme stress for years, before you are absolved of onerous fictional tax burdens that were assessed by an IRS computer, an aggressive auditor, an IRS manager seeking a promotion, or an IRS attorney going after a big fish by twisting the plain language of the tax code.

I am hopeful that I will see fairness in this one aspect (regarding the aggressive penalties assessed against our 2020 tax return) by filing Form 843. I will include copies of my FedEx and Priority Mail documentation regarding dates filed and a detailed explanation.

Getting back to extensions, personal 2021 income tax returns need to be filed by April 18, 2022. Extensions for partnerships and small business (S) corporations need to be filed in two days, by March 15.

If you need to file an extension for an S corporation or partnership, follow these steps:

Obtain IRS Form 7004, Complete it, and Mail it via Priority Mail or some other tracking method to: Internal Revenue Service, Ogden, UT 84201-0045. Form 7004 does not have to be signed! The extension of time to file is for six months, until 9/15/22.

Now, back to personal tax returns. An extension for Form 1040 is filed using Form 4868. This form can be obtained online and may also be E-Filed. The 1040 extension of time to file is for six months, until 10/15/22.

Remember, an extension of time to file is NOT an extension of time to pay. This is an apparent conundrum. If I haven’t figured my income yet, how can I know how much to pay? The IRS solution is to guess high. If you pay too much, they will refund the overpayment when you finally file your tax return.

Don’t forget to document everything.

Aric Schreiner, CPA, PFS, Certified Tax Strategist, helps successful professionals and small business owners strategize to reduce taxes and audit risk.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Tame Your Taxes: My recent surprise (how to request an abatement of penalties)