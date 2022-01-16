Tame Your Taxes: Why I specialize in taxes

Aric Schreiner

Welcome to 2022! I was recently inspired by Simon Sinek’s TED Talk “Start With Why.” So, I thought I would share with you my story about why I have embraced my calling to stand in the gap between my wonderful customers and the fearsome IRS.

As a child in suburban St. Louis, I was taught to help people who were less fortunate than me. In Sunday School at our Lutheran church, I was taught that God loved all people and wanted everyone to experience His love, grace and mercy. Our youth choir sang at several retirement homes each Christmas. I participated in several community service projects with my Boy Scout troop. My brother and I mowed lawns and shoveled snow for neighbors who had physical limitations. Most times we got paid but less than the going rate. As a teen, I enjoyed rules and served as a baseball umpire and basketball referee for youth recreation leagues, adding personal instruction while upholding the standards of the game.

During two summers in high school, I worked as a counselor and lifeguard for Camp Personality. The camp provided impoverished children from the inner city of St. Louis a week of supervised rest, relaxation and instruction. The campers, aged 5 to 16, participated in swimming, archery, hiking, crafts, singing, campfires and float trips. Twice a day, they also received inspirational true stories of men and women who started with nothing but achieved remarkable success by having dreams, setting goals and working hard.

After graduating college and earning my CPA, I was inspired to attend a now defunct Independent Bible College and earned a BS in Theology. It equipped me to share Christ’s message of hope, love and truth in a greater way. For 21 years, I functioned as a lay minister, conveniently avoiding ordination and a career in ministry with its requisite church politics. After getting married and having two sons, my wife and I were active in PTA, supporting the Hickman Marching Band, and I also coached youth baseball and basketball.

From a professional perspective, I had earned my Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation in 1983, and prepared tons of taxes every year. However, it became evident to me that the IRS didn’t play by the rules. Time after time, the IRS held taxpayers to the letter of the [tax] law but they ignored it, or twisted it, if they could squeeze a few more dollars out of a chump, they had purposely intimidated.

Since fairness is a foundation of society, including sports and games, it has always been important to me. The same rules should apply to both teams and every citizen. In sports, rules officials need to be unbiased. If one were to accept a bribe with the intention to change the outcome of a game, it would be disheartening to the players, repulsive to the fans, ruin the integrity of the game, and be illegal. To say, “Do as I say, not as I do” is hypocrisy. For an official in sports or government to favor a certain team, demographic, race, religion, or political party is absolutely wrong.

Yet, the IRS has been used as a political weapon to thwart the followers of the opposing party. Lois Lerner comes to mind. Is it possible that a newly elected president, as the chief of the Executive Branch, could have the IRS back off on an audit of a friend or political ally that was in progress from the prior administration? I will stop here.

Before discussing ways to bring integrity back to the IRS, let me explain how I am qualified to confront the IRS regarding their interpretation of the tax code. As I mentioned, I have been a CPA since 1983. In June 2011, I joined the American Institute of Certified Tax Planners and as a Certified Tax Strategist, I have saved my clients more than $13 million in taxes.

Here are some critiques and observations from decades of dealing with the IRS:

The tax code is not simple. No one in the world can understand it all. Back in 1976, Jimmy Carter said “The income tax system is a disgrace to the human race.” Every two years, a new Congress is elected and makes changes to the tax code. Parts of the current tax code date back to 1954. Numerous parts have been revised, deleted, changed and modified several times. So, how is the average taxpayer supposed to obey it? Whereas Double-Entry Accounting Theory follows generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), taxes have no universal rules! There is no logic or common sense when it comes to taxes. The driving force behind taxes seems to be: “What is the least invasive/least noticeable way to collect taxes (for the politicians to spend) without major political pushback?” Is it possible that politicians offer tax breaks (bribes) to their major donors for the promise of financial support and re-election? Power corrupts. Who oversees the IRS? Technically, the IRS is part of the Treasury Dept., which is overseen by the president. To whom does a taxpayer redress his grievance with the IRS? Everyone involved in the tax system receives remuneration from those taxes.

In summary, I believe it is God’s will to love my neighbor and promote fairness. I am obligated to serve people as my talents and energy allow. As a CPA and Tax Strategist, I receive great satisfaction from standing up for my clients against the IRS when they act unethically and try to extort money via aggressive tax assessments.

Aric Schreiner, CPA, PFS, Certified Tax Strategist, helps successful professionals and small business owners strategize to reduce taxes and audit risk.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Tame Your Taxes: Why I specialize in taxes