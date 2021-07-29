Tamia Horsford: Police rule out charges in woman’s death at adult slumber party

Tamia Horsford, 40, at an adult slumber party. Ms Horsford was found dead in the home’s backyard after reportedly falling off the deck. (screengrab)

The mysterious death of a woman while participating in an adult slumber party in Georgia has once against been put to rest, much to the dismay of those who believe she was killed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced it has completed its inquiry into the 2018 death of Tami Horsford, 40, and that it will be sending its findings into the state for review.

Ms Horsford's case was re-opened in 2020 on the orders of Forsyth County Sheriff, Ron Freeman. Mr Freeman said in a statement at the time that he re-opened the case in the interests of transparency.

The woman's death remains a mystery to those closest to her and the public; somehow, Ms Horsford ended up face down and dead in the backyard of a slumber party for adults. The official explanation has been that she fell off the house's back deck and died.

Those critical of the findings have pointed to the GBI's previous mishandling of police shooting investigations and argued that there could be evidence that the woman was in a struggle before she died.

