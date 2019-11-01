Would Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (NSE:TNPL) Be Valuable To Income Investors?

Today we'll take a closer look at Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (NSE:TNPL) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

With Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers yielding 3.9% and having paid a dividend for over 10 years, many investors likely find the company quite interesting. We'd guess that plenty of investors have purchased it for the income. Before you buy any stock for its dividend however, you should always remember Warren Buffett's two rules: 1) Don't lose money, and 2) Remember rule #1. We'll run through some checks below to help with this.

NSEI:TNPL Historical Dividend Yield, November 1st 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. In the last year, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers paid out 35% of its profit as dividends. A medium payout ratio strikes a good balance between paying dividends, and keeping enough back to invest in the business. Besides, if reinvestment opportunities dry up, the company has room to increase the dividend.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers's cash payout ratio last year was 4.5%. Cash flows are typically lumpy, but this looks like an appropriately conservative payout. It's positive to see that Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Is Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). With net debt of 2.89 times its EBITDA, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers has a noticeable amount of debt, although if business stays steady, this may not be overly concerning.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 2.16 times its interest expense, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers's interest cover is starting to look a bit thin.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.