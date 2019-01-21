Here’s What Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited’s (NSE:TNPL) P/E Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited’s (NSE:TNPL) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers has a P/E ratio of 17.6, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹17.6 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers:

P/E of 17.6 = ₹232.5 ÷ ₹13.21 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

It’s nice to see that Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers grew EPS by a stonking 313% in the last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 13%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.1) for companies in the forestry industry is lower than Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers’s P/E.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers’s P/E?

Net debt totals a substantial 139% of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers’s market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers’s P/E Ratio

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers has a P/E of 17.6. That’s around the same as the average in the IN market, which is 17.1. It does have enough debt to add risk, although earnings growth was strong in the last year. The P/E suggests that the market is not convinced EPS will continue to improve strongly.