The Taming of the Kamikaze Drone: Border guard downs three Russian "birds" – video

A border guard with an alias Breeze on the Zaporizhzhia front has installed a camera on an anti-drone gun and filmed the downing of three Russian drones.

Source: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on the website and on social media

Quote: "Russian FPV-drones have once again attacked our positions on the Zaporizhzhia front. This time a border guard with an alias Breeze intercepted them in advance by organising a mobile ambush.

The hunting was more than successful: the deadly ‘birds’ exploded before reaching the positions of the border guards."

Details: The drone itself cannot be seen in the video shot with a GoPro camera due to mist, but its detonation can be heard.

