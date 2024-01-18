Tammy Murphy makes U.S. Senate pitch to Morris County Democrats. Andy Kim up next

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy kicked off a series of 2024 candidate forums at the County College of Morris last week, and said her children, not her husband, are the inspiration behind her running for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

In an appearance at the Randolph campus, the Democrat stated her priorities − education, healthcare, reproductive rights for women, climate change and gun safety − and said she saw them "through the eyes" of her four children, ages 20 to 26.

"They look at Washington D.C. and don't feel any connectivity," Murphy said during the Jan. 12 forum hosted by Morris County Democrats. "They don't have any faith [in elected leaders]. They don't see people fighting for anything that's important to them."

A screenshot of New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy, center, speaking about her U.S. Senate candidacy at a Morris County Democratic Committee forum at County College of Morris, with host Amalia Duarte, left, and moderator Darcy Draeger.

Andy Kim forum on Saturday

Amalia Duarte, chairwoman of the Morris County Democratic Committee, said the candidate forums would continue with an appearance by another U.S. Senate candidate, U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday

Kim, who represents New Jersey's Third District, was the first candidate to announce he would run in the June Democratic primary for the seat currently held by incumbent U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, after New Jersey's senior senator was indicted on bribery and extortion charges last year. Menendez hasn't said yet whether he will run again.

A virtual forum for New Jersey District 7 Democratic Congressional candidates is scheduled for Feb. 1. The district, currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean, stretches across parts of western Morris and southern Sussex counties.

Duarte, who also serves on Mendham Township's governing body, said that "a cornerstone of our Democracy is making fact-based decisions" and future forums will provide other candidates "with a similar platform to present their ideas."

Murphy addresses the 'elephant in the room'

Murphy quickly reviewed her experience in national and international finance at Goldman Sachs, and later for firms in London and Germany, as well as the seven years she's spent supporting state initiatives during her husband's tenure in Trenton. She wants to continue that work in Washington, she said.

"I am running because I am deeply concerned about the world we are handing over to our children and the next generation," Murphy said at the forum.

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, will appear at a candidate forum in Morris County on Saturday, Jan. 20.

She also addressed what Duarte termed as "the elephant in the room" − her perceived advantage in the race as the wife of the two-term governor.

"If anybody told me on Oct. 30 that I would be sitting in front of you as a Senate candidate, I would have said 'please go see someone because you're not well.' I had no intention of running," she said, seemingly referring to the Menendez indictment in September but not citing the incumbent by name.

She said she was "honored and thrilled" to receive quick endorsements from a trove of New Jersey Democrats, including six of the nine Democratic members of the state's congressional delegation.

But those endorsements came "not because my husband asked them, but because I asked them," she maintained. "They know me."

She vowed to "earn every vote" and to listen to "not only the people who are with me, but both sides, and not just seeing through one lens."

Mike Kelly: Chris Christie would be a strong US Senate candidate for the NJ GOP. Here's why

She also acknowledged she was a registered Republican until about 20 years ago. A child of a "moderately conservative" small-business family in Virginia, she said she always looked for GOP candidates who shared her passions for education, environment and reproductive freedoms.

"But over the years, I ran out of room," she said. "I realized I was a Democrat."

Morris County flooding

Murphy took questions from the audience about a variety of issues. One touched on the recent flooding in Morris County that swamped neighborhoods and forced evacuations and emergency rescues.

"Look at the Rockaway River," Murphy said, tying the flooding to warnings about climate change. "This is coming at us fast and furiously."

"You've dealt with serial flooding and it's not right," she said, calling for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to address the issue.

