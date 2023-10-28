Tammy reforms while hurricane center tracks Caribbean system

The National Hurricane Center said the extratropical cyclone that had been Hurricane Tammy reformed in the Atlantic as Tropical Storm Tammy, while also tracking a new system in the Caribbean with a chance to become the season’s next tropical depression or storm.

The NHC had given what it said would be its final advisory on what had been a long-churning Hurricane Tammy on Thursday morning, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time Friday, when the system had regained tropical characteristics.

By 5 p.m., it was located about 200 miles east of Bermuda moving northwest at 3 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend out 205 miles.

“Gusty winds to near gale force are expected in Bermuda through tonight,” forecasters said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The system is projected to swing back down into warmer tropical waters and remain a tropical storm into early next week.

“A turn to the north is expected tonight followed by a turn to the east over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Tammy will begin to move away from Bermuda Saturday morning,” forecasters said. “Little change in strength is expected during the next day or so.”

The system had remained a hurricane after sweeping by the northern Leeward Islands earlier this week making landfall on Barbuda. Its winds were still near 85 mph when it lost its tropical characteristics, including a well defined eyewall with circulation around the center of the storm.

Back in the western Caribbean Sea, the NHC is also tracking a broad area of low pressure that is forecast to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next few days.

“Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system early next week while it moves generally northward,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives it a 10% chance to develop in the next two days, and 30% chance to develop in the next seven days.

The next name on the initial 21-letter Atlantic hurricane season storm name list is Vince followed by Whitney. The World Meteorological Organization skips the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z. If all the names get used, a backup list starting with the name Adria would be used.

The hurricane season has already seen 21 official storm systems, which includes an unnamed subtropical storm in January, 19 systems that formed since the start of official hurricane season on June 1 that spun up to become at least tropical storms and take a name off the 21-letter list, and one tropical depression that formed and dissipated earlier this week without getting a name.

The hurricane season ends on Nov. 30, although storms that form before the end of the calendar year would be included in the official 2023 tally.

_____