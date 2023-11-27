Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch, WWE wrestler in DUI death, sentenced to prison. 5 things to know

Tammy Lynn Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia Sheriff's bailiffs, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, during her sentencing.

Former WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison following a deadly drunk-driving crash in Ormond Beach.

Sytch pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence and causing the death of another person, plus other charges in the 2022 crash that killed 75-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter.

Sytch, 51, had faced 26 years in prison.

Here are four things to know about the former WWE diva.

Is Sunny a Hall of Famer?

Sytch won her first championship, the Women Superstars Uncensored Championship, in December 2007 in New Jersey. She lost the title the following March.

Sytch was inducted into the WWE's Hall of Fame in April 2011.

Tammy Lynch Sytch charged in fatal car accident

Ormond Beach police said that on March 25, Sytch's vehicle failed to stop and crashed into the back of a stopped car at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Granada Boulevard, leading to Lasseter's death.

Sytch had a blood alcohol content of .280, which is 3-1/2 times the legal limit of .08 set by Florida law, police said.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement analyst testified that in addition to alcohol, Sytch's blood test detected THC, which indicates she had been smoking or consuming marijuana sometime before the crash.

And an Ormond Beach Police officer testified that officers found an unsealed bottle of Grey Goose vodka in the front passenger floorboard of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Sytch was taken into custody May 6 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach. The State Attorney's Office formally charged her with one count of DUI causing death; one count of driving with a suspended revoked license causing death/serious injury; four counts of DUI with "damage to person;" and two counts of DUI with damage to property.

She was released on $227,500 bail, which was later revoked.

What is Tammy Sytch's full name?

Tammy Lynn Sytch has gone by a number of other names during her wrestling career, including:

Tammy Spirit

Tammy Lynn Fytch

Tamara Murphy

Sunny

Sytch's previous offenses

Sytch was arrested on May 30, 2015, in Carbon County, Pennsylvania, on several charges, including driving under the influence, driving while license is suspended or revoked and careless driving, according to the motion. Sytch had a blood alcohol content of .253, according to the motion. That is more than three times the legal limit.

It wasn't long before she was arrested again. On June 1, 2015, Sytch was arrested in Carbon County on charges including driving under the influence, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, and reckless driving. Sytch's blood alcohol level was .300, according to the motion. That is 3-3/4 times the legal limit.

On June 20, 2015, Sytch was arrested again on charges including driving under the influence, driving without a license and careless driving, according to the motion. Sytch's blood alcohol content was .078, according to the motion, below the legal limit of .08.

On Dec. 17, 2015, Sytch pleaded guilty to three counts of DUI and one count of BAC .02 or greater in Pennsylvania and the remaining charges in the three cases were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Sytch was sentenced to probation. But on Oct. 3, 2016, she violated her probation, according to the motion.

Sytch was sentenced on Feb. 3, 2017, to the Carbon County Prison, according to the motion.

On Jan. 12, 2017, Sytch pleaded guilty in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, to driving without a license.

As of May 9, 2022, Sytch has never had a valid Florida driver's license, the motion states. Sytch has a suspended license from Pennsylvania, the motion states.

Sytch is also facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Whitney Hill, who is Lasseter's daughter and representative of Lasseter's estate.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Sunny Sytch, WWE wrestler in DUI death, sent to prison. 5 things to know