Tammy Sytch: WWE star to be sentenced in Florida for deadly DUI crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch is set to be sentenced Monday following a DUI crash that killed a man in Volusia County last year.

Sytch could face up to 26 years in prison after investigators said she crashed into another on US-1 in Ormond Beach, killing 75-year-old Julian Lassiter on March 25, 2022. She was arrested at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach a week later.

Police said her blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit when the crash happened.

In 2022, a judge revoked her bond after prosecutors filed a motion citing previous DUI convictions from states outside of Florida and said she's a threat to the community.

In its court motion, the state alleged Sytch had previously been convicted of a crime, including two DUI charges in 2015 in Pennsylvania, and years later violated probation. The state also alleged that Sytch's license was suspended.

Sytch has been held in the Volusia County jail without bond ever since. She later pleaded no contest – meaning she is not contesting the criminal charges she is facing – court records show.

Lassiter's family sued Sytch for at least $30,000 to cover medical and funeral expenses, as well as an emotional loss.

