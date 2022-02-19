🌱 Tampa Air Pollution Warning + Fazoli's Plant City Reopening

Hello, neighbors! Carlos Hernandez here with your Sunday copy of the Tampa Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and comfortable. High: 77 Low: 60.

Here are the top stories today in Tampa:

1. Local regulators issued an air pollution precaution late Friday warning residents near Tampa lead factory, Gopher Resource, to limit outdoor activity after government testing showed elevated concentrations of the neurotoxin in the air. It is the first public notice the county has ever issued for lead, according to the county. The lead factory has been the subject of government investigations recently. (Tampa Bay Times)

2. A Tampa bank robber apologized and said "God bless" as he fled with money from 53rd bank. Police say the robber is a Hispanic or a light-skinned Black man, aged 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a blue or gray hoodie, tan pants, a COVID-19 face mask and red6 shoes. (Tampa Patch)

3. Fazoli's is reopening its location in Plant City at 238 West Alexander Street on February 22nd after a long hiatus. The location will sell its signature sandwiches, salads, pizza, and more. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony the day before on Monday, February 21st at 4 p.m. with the Plant City Chamber of Commerce. (Creative Loafing Tampa)

4. Bob Devin Jones, a well-known figure in the Tampa Bay arts community, is directing "CROWNS" at downtown Tampa's Straz Center. It is musically directed by LaToya McCormick. The play features a strong, female cast including NaTasha McKeller, Lena Morisseau, Vette Berrian, and more. The theater will be operating at full capacity for this show which will run through March 6th. (That's So Tampa)

5. The fight over rising rent prices in Tampa Bay is underway with St. Petersburg tenants now making a demand for rent control. Over a hundred concerned citizens rallied at St. Petersburg's City Hall on Thursday and demanded rent control, while declaring "housing is a human right." Local residents say they are being priced out of their home. (Creative Loafing Tampa)

Story continues

Today in Tampa:

stART With...Premiere! at Tampa Museum of Art (9:00 AM)

SoHo Sunday Market And Flea at MacDinton's Soho. (11:00 AM)

En Espanol Photo 101 Express at The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts. (1:00 PM)

Paint And Chill at Chill Cawfee. (1:00 PM)

An Angel From Auschwitz at Stageworks Theatre. (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Tampa General Hospital has announced a new partnership with Pulmonary & Sleep of Tampa Bay . It will be officially known as TGH Pulmonary & Sleep of Tampa Bay and aims to expand patient access to the treatment of lung cancer, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disorders, pulmonary hypertension , as well as sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and insomnia. (Facebook)

Tampa Taco Fest is taking over Al Lopez Park on Saturday, February 26th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 🌮 Get your tickets online and enjoy local taco vendors from around Tampa. (Facebook)

If you love Monopoloy, you'll want to check out Tampa Opoly . It is available now at the V isit Tampa Bay online store . (Facebook)

City of Tampa is now hiring for their Purchasing Director position. Candidates should have extensive knowledge of principles, procedures, ethical standards and priorities of of governmental purchasing. (Facebook)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Sunday.

— Carlos Hernandez

About me: Hello my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the food blog Carlos Eats (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contribute to several newspapers and magazines with food-related blogs and articles.

