Tampa Amazon driver arrested after stealing French bulldog, deputies say

An Amazon driver from Tampa is facing a charge of grand theft after deputies say he stole a French bulldog from a home in Spring Hill.

On Dec. 23, 2023, a 1-year-old French bulldog named Kali was reported stolen from a home on Copper Hill Drive in Spring Hill. Kali’s owner told Hernando County deputies she let the dog outside around 9:15 a.m. the day before. A short time later, she noticed Kali was missing from the fenced-in backyard, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A neighbor told Kali’s owner that he saw the dog walk up to a man driving a white, older-model Chevrolet Cruze, the news release states. The neighbor said the man was wearing an Amazon uniform and had just delivered a package on Copper Hill Drive.

After briefly interacting with the dog, the man drove off and the dog followed behind the car, the neighbor told Kali’s owner.

Another neighbor told Kali’s owner that she saw the man stop his car on Larkenheath Drive, pick up the dog and place it in his back seat before driving off, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kali’s owner initially contacted Amazon customer support to report the incident using the information from her neighbors, the news release states. A representative from Amazon told her to report the incident to law enforcement. Kali’s owner then provided deputies with a photo and description of Kali, who has a retail value of $4,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Jan. 16, deputies identified the suspect as 34-year-old Reinier Revilla of Tampa. During an interview with detectives at his home, Revilla said he took the dog and that she was still in his possession. Kali was recovered from a nearby residence and returned to her owner later that day, the sheriff’s office said.

The next day, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Revilla on a charge of grand theft. On Friday, Revilla turned himself in at the Hillsborough County jail, where he was later released after posting a $5,000 bond.