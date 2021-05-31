Tampa attorney DeeAnn Athan was a passionate advocate for the accused

When a 15-year-old girl appeared in a Tampa courtroom two decades ago to face allegations that she helped murder her own mother, the public saw her with a woman who held her hand, tucked her hair behind her ears, and gave a constant maternal embrace.

Even some of DeeAnn Athan’s fellow criminal defense lawyers were put off by her impassioned advocacy for Valessa Robinson. One, in a newspaper interview at the time, called it “sickening.”

To Athan, though, she was doing what she had always done. And what the U.S. constitution demanded.

“I’ve always said practicing criminal law takes special advocacy and it takes passion,” she told the Tampa Tribune after the 2000 trial. “The day you can’t give it that, the day you can’t give it your 100 percent, that’s the day you better go write contracts.”

Athan, an advocate for the downtrodden, a true-believer in the absolute right to a fair and vigorous defense, a hard-charging attorney who took on some of the Tampa Bay area’s most difficult cases, died May 23 after a sudden bout with cancer. She was 66.

Although she was best known for her work in the Robinson case, friends and colleagues say the passion and intensity was present in every case she handled, even when the news cameras turned elsewhere.

She gravitated to clients who generated little sympathy. She reveled in chipping away at cases that seemed unwinnable.

In one early federal fraud trial, Ms. Athan wept while she read to the jury from “The Little Engine That Could.”

“There isn’t a soul she didn’t give the benefit of the doubt to,” said Hillsborough Circuit Judge Lyann Goudie, a former longtime defense lawyer.

A Tampa native, Athan graduated H.B. Plant High School in 1972 and earned a teaching degree at the University of South Florida. She worked as a middle school teacher before embarking on a legal career. She obtained a law degree in 1983 from New York Law School. She honed her skills as a prosecutor in Tampa before turning to criminal defense.

Hillsborough Public Defender Julianne Holt knew Athan from her time in private practice. Holt brought her to her office in 1994, and would put her on the most serious and complicated cases.

“You’re looking for that individual that can really do the most challenging cases, not only from professional standpoint, but a personal standpoint,” Holt said. “Those kinds of cases take a lot out of you as person. I knew she had the fortitude and commitment to do the work we do.”

In the Robinson case, a jury ultimately delivered a surprise verdict of guilty to the lesser charge of third-degree murder. Ms. Athan secured a sentence that allowed for Valessa’s release a mere 13 years later.

Faced with questions about her zealousness, Ms. Athan had a response.

“She said if her own daughter had murdered her, she would want someone to defend her,” said Hillsborough Circuit Judge Lisa Campbell, a former public defender who was co-counsel on the case. “She viewed her as a child, a child who needed the best possible defense because her life depended on it.”

Ms. Athan was also the longtime counsel to Walter “J.J.” Revear, who as a pint-sized 12-year-old became the face of a then-emerging debate about society’s approach to juvenile crime.

She represented Paula Gutierrez, who was accused of felony murder after her boyfriend killed a Tampa police officer as the couple fled a bank robbery. At trial, Ms. Athan argued Gutierrez was the victim of abuse, and that she feared what would happen if she didn’t go along.

She taught other lawyers how to strategize and develop creative arguments.

“She was that mama bird pushing her baby chicks out of the nest,” said Tampa attorney Kim Kohn.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Samantha Ward, another former public defender, described Ms. Athan as the “glue” that held together a close-knit group in an office whose work is often under-appreciated.

“DeeAnn was someone that we all relied upon during those times to keep us focused, to keep our ‘eye on the prize’ to stay motivated and impassioned by what we did,” Ward said.

Tampa attorney Richard Escobar came to admire Athan both for way she found the good in her clients, and for her understated courtroom style. In cross-examining state witnesses, he said, she was gentle and caring, but also effective.

“By time the witness was off the stand, he had been massacred without knowing he had been massacred,” Escobar said.

Ms. Athan joined Escobar’s firm in 2003. In a law office known for commanding high-profile cases, she was a quiet force who made little fanfare over her victories.

Stephan Athan was drawn to her intellect, something he noticed immediately when they met through mutual friends more than three decades ago. An engineer accustomed to working out problems of math and logic, he asked her once to consider a hypothetical: what would happen if he asked her to marry him?

“Why don’t you just ask me?” she replied.

“Will you marry me?” he asked.

“In a heartbeat,” she said.

They were together 36 years. They raised three daughters.

Ms. Athan would, on occasion, tap her husband’s technical skills for an expert opinion in a case. He’d accompany her on investigative jaunts to crime scenes and bad neighborhoods.

He marveled at her calm under pressure.

“The only time she was really stressed out was when a case was going to a jury,” he said.

Sometimes colleagues would question whether she went too far in her advocacy.

Advised to take off the “rose-colored glasses,” she was known to croon the lyrics of “The Impossible Dream,” from the Broadway musical “The Man of La Mancha.”

The words speak of fighting unbeatable foes, doing what others won’t do, and marching “into hell, for a heavenly cause.”

“... And I know if I will only be true to this glorious quest, that my heart will lie peaceful and calm when I’m laid to my rest ...”

“She fulfilled that quest in every single case,” Goudie said.

________________

BIOGRAPHY

DeeAnn D. Athan, Esq.

Born: Oct. 14, 1954

Died: May 23, 2021

Survivors: husband Stephan Athan, daughters Dr. Alexandra Resch (Daniel), Alyssa DeMaster (Nick), Taylor Fitzgerald (Chad), four grandchildren.

Services: A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Christ the King Catholic Church, at 821 S Dale Mabry Highway. A funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m.