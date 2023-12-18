Tampa authorities searching for missing shrimp boat captain
Tampa authorities are currently searching for a missing shrimp boat captain whose boat was found submerged under water on Sunday. The boat’s captain, Curtis Lee Cowling, was last seen at 11 p.m. on Saturday and is now listed as "missing and endangered," after the Tampa Police Department (TPD) received multiple reports about the shrimp boat being underwater. Tampa officers arrived on scene at the 2600 block of Causeway Boulevard and located the 63-foot vessel named "Miss Jordi" submerged. The vessel also leaked thousands of gallons of diesel fuel into the water.