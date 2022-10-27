Who are Tampa Bay’s accused Jan. 6 rioters, really?

If you live in Tampa Bay, an alleged insurrectionist likely lives somewhere nearby.

Across the Tampa Bay region, they are veterans, an aspiring pro wrestler, a media entrepreneur. Middle class strivers, spouses, grandparents. Fans of their president, Donald Trump. Twenty-nine Americans.

They broke the law when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors say. Some entered by force. At least seven allegedly joined extremist paramilitary groups. The majority did not.

All 29 are Floridians charged with Jan. 6-related offenses. Ten have pleaded guilty. Four have been sentenced; one to probation and three to prison. The Sunshine State, which Trump carried in his bid for reelection, has at least 90 residents charged — more than any other state.

The Tampa Bay Times reviewed hundreds of pages of public records to better understand who these residents were as citizens and neighbors throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Hernando, Manatee and Sarasota counties. None of those arrested lived in Pasco at the time of the insurrection.

The records document whether they owned homes or businesses, voted regularly or had criminal backgrounds. Alongside court files, news stories, public statements and interviews they gave to conservative media platforms, the records provide a collective portrait of a group that is overwhelmingly white, male and registered Republican.

