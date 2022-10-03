Tampa Bay area first responders deploy to help after Hurricane Ian

Several crews from Tampa Bay-area police and fire rescue departments have been sent or are planning to deploy to southwest Florida to assist in the clean-up and recovery effort after destructive Hurricane Ian hit last week.

On Friday, the Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue sent 55 first responders to North Port, which has faced significant flooding. The deployment is comprised of 40 police officers and 15 firefighters, according to a statement from the police department.

Tampa police said the crew would be in North Port for a week and will be replaced with a second unit if help is still needed.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it would deploy its Special Incident Response Team and Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted Monday that the office would also send four boats.

It’s unclear how many total deputies from Hillsborough County traveled.

Additionally, two firefighter/paramedics from Treasure Island were deployed last week and the St. Petersburg Police Department announced on Monday that it will send 24 officers to North Port on Tuesday.