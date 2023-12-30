Tampa Bay entrepreneur left concrete mark on famed Florida projects

James Patrick Judge Sr. learned the concrete finishing trade in the late 1960s while working as a bagboy at a Sarasota Winn Dixie store.

He saved up $700, bought a pickup truck and tools and started his own firm. Judge Construction grew to become the largest concrete pumping operations in the southeastern United States. It provided concrete for some of Tampa Bay and Florida’s best known landmarks including the Walt Disney World, the Skyway Bridge, Raymond James Stadium and Tampa International Airport, according to son, James Judge Jr.

Mr. Judge, who lived in Dunedin, died Friday at a Temple Terrace hospice after his health declined, his son said. He was 78.

“He was proud of all the work he did in Florida and loved the state,” Judge Jr. said. “It’s an honor to drive by places and see the work your dad did.”

Mr. Judge Sr. moved from Illinois to Sarasota in 1959. The family moved to Belleair five years later.

He ran Judge Construction with his brothers, winning high-profile contracts for projects like the Crystal River Nuclear Powerplant and Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant. Judge Sr. was especially proud to be involved in the work to save a famed 16th Century Spanish fort, Castillo San Felipe del Morro in Puerto Rico. An ardent Gator fan, it was a thrill when chosen to work on construction of the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The family firm was sold in the 1980s and Mr. Judge Sr. started a new company designing and manufacturing smaller, towable concrete pumps, eventually selling the new venture to to Schwing America in 1991. Another venture, Concrete Pump Dispatch Inc., which was based in Safety Harbor, specialized in providing concrete pumping services locally throughout the Tampa Bay region.

“Dad loved the challenges and adventures of starting businesses and traveling the world, and he loved living in the Tampa Bay area, particularly Dunedin,” said Judge. Jr., who has filed to run against Rep. Gus Bilirakis for Florida’s 12th Congressional District.

Mr. Judge Sr. is also survived by his daughters Alexandria and Anastasia, grandchildren Benjamin, Isaac and Logan, brothers Tom and Kerry and sister Shari. James Jr. an unsuccessful candidate for Florida’s

His funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church in Safety Harbor. It will be followed by a procession to Sylvan Abbey in Clearwater for a graveside service. A celebration of his life will be held at Capogna’s Dugout in Clearwater immediately afterward.