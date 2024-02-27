Tampa Bay lawn-watering restrictions extended to July

A water shortage order issued in November that limits outdoor watering to one day a week in Tampa Bay will continue through July 1, according to the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

The District’s governing board approved the continuance of the restrictions, which would have expired at the end of February, at a meeting Tuesday. The extension in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties mirrors orders in place for other portions of the District, including Manatee, Hernando and Polk counties, the district said.

“Wasteful and unnecessary” watering, like hosing down a driveway, remains prohibited. Reclaimed water is not affected, unless restricted by a local government or utility.

The original order came amid severe drought conditions across Tampa bay after a record dry summer. Despite an abnormally rainy and dreary winter, the region is still in a 12-month rainfall deficit of about 7.4 inches.

Much of Pinellas county remains in a “moderate drought” and coastal areas of Hillsborough and Pasco are considered “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The District said Tuesday that the C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir at Tampa Bay Water (the area’s wholesale water supplier) is about 8.5 billion gallons below normal capacity. The Tampa Bay Water reservoir can hold up to 15.5 billion gallons, according to the District.

Along with extending its water shortage orders, the District also approved a request from Tampa Bay Water to temporarily increase its permitted withdrawals from the Alafia River from 10% to 19% above baseline flow to store more water in the reservoir ahead of the driest time of the year.

In Tampa Bay, the dry season runs from around October through May, while April is typically one of the driest months, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.

In an agenda item from the Tuesday meeting, the District said that despite rainfall over the last 12 months being “extremely abnormal,” the Hillsborough and Alafia river flows have improved and are normal.

But, the agenda also stated “hot and dry conditions” over the last year have caused a nearly 10% increase in the region’s demand for water since 2022.

While the amount taken from the Alafia will increase, it will remain below the permitted maximum daily withdrawal, according to the District. The temporary permit will expire on Sept. 30.

Watering schedules

According to the District, the times and days for once-a-week watering days are as follows:

If your address ends in

0 or 1, water only on Monday

2 or 3, water only on Tuesday

4 or 5, water only on Wednesday

6 or 7, water only on Thursday

8 or 9 water only on Friday, as well as locations without a known address

Unless your city or county has stricter watering hours, the District said properties under two acres may only water before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Additionally, properties two acres or larger can only water before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

Watering plants or shrubs using low-volume water (like from a soaker hose or hand water) is allowed any day or time.

Times staff writer Jack Evans contributed to this report.