Tampa Bay man ID’d as suspect who fatally shot 1, attacked another during carjacking

A 32-year-old man is suspected of fatally shooting one man and attacking another during a carjacking at a Hillsborough gas station Saturday night, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Detectives say Paul Wayne Williams II was at a Shell station located at 6605 East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when he shot the passenger of a vehicle and “attacked the driver utilizing the weapon before fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle” around 8:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release.

The passenger was taken to an area hospital, where he died, the agency said. The driver was treated for injuries at the scene.

Investigating detectives learned Williams had become acquainted with the man who was killed shortly before the shooting, the release said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Williams, who faces charges including first-degree murder while engaged in carjacking, armed carjacking with great bodily harm or death, attempted robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The agency asked the public for help finding Williams, but cautioned that he may have a gun and warned residents not to approach him. Instead, they ask anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts to call the Sheriff’s Office at 813- 247-8200.