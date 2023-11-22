Tampa Bay mom on OnlyFans says her kids are being bullied, banned from sports complex

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay mom said she and her family have been harassed because of controversial content she has posted online.

Sara Cheek provides for her family in an unconventional way, through a site called Only Fans, where users pay for content, which often features explicit material.

Sara is in the public eye.

“I do only fans I’m a content creator. I also do sports talk, I make predictions for a few of the sports networks and I’m also a Playboy model,” she said.

She has been doing R-rated work for the past three years, and because of it, she says her children have been bullied.

“Now that I’m achieving different things, I think it either intimidates others or makes them feel insecure about decisions that they’ve made they take that out on me not knowing that they’re taking that out on my kids,” said Sara.

Sara and Matt have four children ages 3 through 11. The couple says back in October, their 9-year-old son, Camden, was playing hockey at the Ellenton Ice & Sports Complex. Matt recalls a hostile environment where parents would get into arguments.

“Our kid Camden gets hit into the glass right in front of her [Sara],” Matt said.

Matt said the father of the child who hit Camden yelled “Yeah, take that kid out.”

“She turns around to him and says seriously?” he recalled.

Three days later, the Cheek’s said they received an email from the general manager of the complex that said Camden was no longer allowed to play hockey at the complex, and their family is no longer permitted in the building.

News Channel 8 called the general manager for the complex. She said no comment.

“Having things happen to our children has been really hard because we turn off work. We parents and that situation and to see them get affected,” said Sara. “It’s probably the most heartbreaking thing anybody can experience.”

Sara said she is treated with respect professionally, but personally it’s a different story.

The Cheeks told us the family has faced harassment elsewhere. We plan to reach out to other organizations they were involved with.

