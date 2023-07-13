Should Tampa Bay police have real-time access to private security cameras? | Editorial

When out in public, you’ll likely show up on a security camera. Your supermarket has a bunch of them. So does your bank and many other commercial buildings. The neighbor’s doorbell cam catches you walking your dog every morning. The one mounted on the fence across the alley knows when you pull out of your garage. Now, two Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies have real-time access to some of those private cameras. Should we be worried?

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Clearwater Police Department have a deal with the Georgia technology company Fusus to provide access to footage from up to 2,500 local recording devices, the Tampa Bay Times’ Justin Garcia reported a few days ago. Fusus, which has permission from the private camera owners, links the cameras together in a network so that law enforcement can monitor footage in real time or review it after the fact, something police might otherwise need a warrant to obtain.

Law enforcement departments across the country that use the technology say the video footage helps solve crimes and locate missing people. The Fusus system allows users to tap artificial intelligence to search for certain types of vehicles or people wearing certain colored clothes. It can also link to gunshot detection systems like ShotSpotter, which listens for the sounds of gunshots and sends the location to law officers. Proponents say the information provided by the cameras can help police allocate resources where they are most needed.

Privacy advocates worry about turning cities into surveillance states, where neighbors are encouraged to spy on their fellow residents. They say the systems are easily abused and can lead to overpolicing of certain neighborhoods and false accusations based on misleading video footage. One wary technology policy analyst told the Times, “You’re going to expect to see a lot more arrests, a lot more surveillance, a lot more harassment from police.”

The cameras, though, aren’t the problem, nor is leveraging technology to deter or solve crimes. The challenge is ensuring that police have the proper training and that departments have strong policies about when and how to use the video footage. There must be accountability and frequent assessment of whether the technology is contributing in a constructive way. Police agencies should be as transparent about the system as possible. The Hillsborough sheriff’s office, for instance, wouldn’t answer the Times’ detailed questions about the Fusus deal, and initially told the Times that there were no written contracts before eventually providing the documentation. That’s the opposite of transparent.

We’ve seen how facial recognition technology has limits, and those limits can lead to false identifications and a bias against Black people. Locally, the Tampa Police Department came under scrutiny for deploying its ShotSpotter system in only one — predominantly African American — part of the city. But, again, deficiencies in enacting the proper policies governing the use of burgeoning technology are not a reason to scrap the use of it altogether.

Homeowners and businesses have to opt in to the Fusus program. It’s their choice. And, of course, they should understand that the video footage could be used against them if something happens on their property. There is also the issue of the increasingly cozy relationship between police agencies and technology companies. This is another policy area that must be continually assessed to ensure privacy isn’t unnecessarily or nefariously invaded.

While allowing law enforcement to access a wide network of private security cameras in real time is fairly new, many cities already have extensive surveillance systems. In the Tampa Bay area, many major intersections have cameras, as do toll plazas. Police use license plate readers to gather information. New York City has more than 18,000 closed-circuit TV cameras in its Domain Awareness System. In London, estimates of the number of closed-circuit cameras range from about 650,000 to more than 940,000. A London resident is likely to be captured up to 70 times a day on the city’s system, according to a study by Clarion Security Systems.

As for the impact cameras have on deterring or solving crime, the research findings are mixed. Many of the more in-depth studies indicate that well-deployed surveillance cameras can deter property crimes including burglary and theft, especially in places like parking garages. Overall crime in areas with closed-circuit TV fell 13%, according to a 40-year review of several countries by researchers at City University of New York, Northeastern University and Cambridge University. Other studies have found that the cameras had little or no effect on deterring violent crime, though some studies have shown that they can help solve violent crimes after they occur or give victims evidence to use in civil lawsuits. But none of those studies addressed the relatively new issue of allowing police to monitor private cameras. Again, communities will have to continually assess whether the impact warrants the cost, both in dollars and to long-term privacy.

In 2022, the North American home security camera industry was valued at just under $3 billion. By 2030, it’s expected to grow to nearly $13 billion. While that level of surveillance would give George Orwell fodder for a sequel to “1984,” it also drives home that ignoring the questions surrounding the widespread use and linking of security cameras is not an option. We are already being watched. Now we will be watched even more.

