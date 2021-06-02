Tampa Bay singer arrested in Capitol riot

TAMPA — Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested Audrey Southard on charges related to her alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Southard, a vocal coach and piano teacher from Spring Hill, was set to make an appearance at 2 p.m. today in U.S. District Court in Tampa. The exact charges she faces were not immediately available.

Southard in January was the subject of a Tampa Bay Times story, which detailed her appearance in a video that shows an angry mob storming the Capitol halls. In one bit of footage, she can be heard screaming profanities at police.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. Check back with tampabay.com for the latest.