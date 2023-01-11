Tampa Bay’s spasm of gun violence | Editorial

Across Tampa Bay, the new year started out like the old one ended — in a spasm of gun violence. Not two weeks into 2023, at least four people have been killed and another four wounded by guns in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties alone, posing — yet again — serious questions for legislators, police and the public alike.

New Year’s Day in Tampa saw a 13-year-old boy shoot a 16-year-old at downtown’s Curtis Hixon Park after an argument turned violent, police said. On Saturday, a man was fatally shot by a relative in the Hillsborough County suburb of Riverview. On Sunday, a 25-year-old Clearwater woman was killed and her 7-year-old daughter injured after what authorities said was an exchange of gunfire between the woman’s boyfriend and ex-boyfriend. The same day, a 36-year-old man was shot and critically injured in St. Petersburg’s Fossil Park, and across the bay in Hillsborough, a shooting in Tampa killed a 12-year-old and injured a 14-year-old, while a man died in hospital after being found shot that day in Tampa’s College Hill neighborhood.

The circumstances leading to these shootings, of course, were different. But they all ended in gun violence and tragedy. And they came after Tampa Bay closed out the last week of 2022 with murders in both counties, including the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in St. Petersburg, Zykiqurio Lofton, in what his mother called “a senseless act of violence.”

The drumbeat of this bloodshed is staggering. But is it paralyzing too?

Lawmakers need to toughen the penalties for gun owners who manage their weapons carelessly. Inside homes, guns should be stored and locked in a way to prevent children from accessing them. And gun owners need to be held responsible for weapons stolen from their unlocked cars. The Tampa Police Department announced last week that 198 firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles in 2022. That’s a ridiculous number that fuels the cycle of violent crime. The irresponsible gun owners who unleash this danger on the community should pay a higher price.

Law enforcement needs to be a stronger advocate for gun safety measures, and it should vocally oppose plans by Florida Republican lawmakers to approve the unpermitted or open carrying of firearms. Some police chiefs and sheriffs have already helped by pointing out the chaos that would confront first responders arriving at an active shooting with so many people brandishing guns. But the greater, everyday danger is normalizing a macho mentality among ordinary citizens packing heat. Law enforcement should use its standing among conservatives and moderates to underscore why this is a terrible idea.

Average citizens can play a role, too. Gun owners can set a good example by educating their families and households on proper safety. Civic and religious groups can continue to work with law enforcement on improving relationships in the community, especially in minority neighborhoods where the no-snitch culture victimizes the innocent. Mayors and other elected officials can also work harder in providing hard-hit areas with real opportunities. Few things are as empowering as dignity and self-worth.

Tackling gun violence takes time, joint effort and an all-the-above approach. But the problem has already roared to life this new year across Tampa Bay.

Editorials are the institutional voice of the Tampa Bay Times. The members of the Editorial Board are Editor of Editorials Graham Brink, Sherri Day, Sebastian Dortch, John Hill, Jim Verhulst and Chairman and CEO Conan Gallaty. Follow @TBTimes_Opinion on Twitter for more opinion news.