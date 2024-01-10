Tampa Bay surveys Tuesday’s damage, looks to more storms later this week

This El Niño winter has delivered as promised — instances of severe weather keep popping up.

Severe weather typical to an El Niño winter in the South has been abundant across Florida and Tampa Bay over the past few months. On Tuesday, a strong weather system punched through the area, bringing fierce winds, heavy rains and one confirmed tornado.

Survey teams are still assessing damage, but early indications show Tampa Bay was largely spared.

But the outcome could have been far worse. Forecasters warned the storm could have produced flooding similar to the December storm that pushed water into homes in Shore Acres in St. Petersburg, where many residents are still reeling from flooding caused by Hurricane Idalia.

The El Niño winter is far from over. On Friday, another round of possibly strong storms will slice through the area, though forecasters say it’s not likely to be as severe as Tuesday’s storms.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s damage and what to expect for the remainder of the week.

Severe weather Tuesday

Phones began buzzing around midafternoon on Tuesday, warning of possible tornadoes across the area. So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed one small tornado, but crews are continuing to investigate reports of damage.

An EF-0 tornado touched down in the Bartlett Park area of St. Petersburg just before 4:30 p.m.

Paul Close, a senior meteorologist with the weather service’s Tampa Bay office, said the tornado was small and short-lived.

“It was on the ground less than a minute,” he said.

An EF-0 is the weakest class of tornado, but it can produce 3-second gusts up to 85 mph. The weather service said damage was minimal. The roof of an apartment building on Sixth Street South had peeled off and left debris littered in a nearby parking lot.

Close said the weather service was out Wednesday morning investigating other reports of damage in the Palm Harbor and Oldsmar areas.

There have been no other confirmed reports of tornadoes.

Thousands lost power after the strongest winds of the day — over 50 mph — blew through Tampa Bay. Though by Wednesday morning, fewer than 200 were without power.

But perhaps the threat that loomed largest was the possibility of up to 3 feet of flooding.

Forecasters had issued a coastal flood warning. However, the weather service had not received reports of significant flooding as of Wednesday morning. Close said the usual areas, like Shore Acres and Riviera Bay, reported only minor flooding.

More storms coming

Much of the Tampa Bay area can breathe a collective sigh of relief now that Tuesday’s storms have officially moved out of the area and left chilly air behind. However, the forecast shows another weather system in the future on Friday.

Ahead of the Friday storm, Close said there is a good chance of rain Thursday night. In Tampa, the forecast shows a 60% of showers and a possible thunderstorm or two.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for the area on Friday. However, Close said the system doesn’t look to be as a strong as Tuesday’s. A “marginal risk” means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible, but are likely to be short-lived in coverage area and intensity.

While the forecast is still a few days out, Close said the storms will likely begin around Friday night.

The system will likely bring breezy weather, with winds at about 15 to 30 mph, Close said. It’s possible a thunderstorm could produce an isolated tornado.

After Friday’s storms, breezy weather will stick around. For now, the weather service’s forecast shows a cool, relatively dry weekend in store for Tampa Bay.