Tampa Bay teen mother, infant daughter missing, police say

A 16-year-old girl and her 1-month-old daughter are missing, and the St. Petersburg Police Department is asking the public to help locate them.

Stacie Montenegro and her baby, Aurora, were last seen in the Williams Park area on Sept. 4, the Police Department said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Police describe Stacie as a 5-foot-2-inch Hispanic girl with wavy, dark brown/black hair and brown eyes.

The disappearance of Stacie and her daughter is not believed to be suspicious, a police spokesperson said. However, the Police Department said in its Facebook post that authorities are “extremely concerned for her and her baby’s safety.”

Anyone who has seen Stacie is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

