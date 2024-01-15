Tampa Bay is under a dense fog advisory. Here’s what that means.

A dense fog advisory will go into effect in the Tampa Bay area on Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Fog is expected to start forming about 10 p.m. and linger into Tuesday. It should clear up by mid-morning, according to a weather service advisory.

Commuters should be prepared for poor visibility on the roads, said Austen Flannery, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tampa Bay office. Flannery said drivers should allow extra time for their commutes, slow down when driving and remember that using high beams will make visibility worse.

The anticipated conditions are the result of a warm front that’s lifting north and producing showers and thunderstorms around the region this afternoon. Monday’s rapidly warming temperatures — from the 50s to the 70s — and humidity have created instability, Flannery said.

Combine that with the cool waters in the Gulf of Mexico and it’s a recipe for fog development over land, Flannery said.