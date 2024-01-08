Tampa Bay weather Tuesday could be like storms, flooding that hit last month

Remember the storms last month that flooded homes and businesses in parts of Pinellas County, including on the beaches, in Gulfport and in the Shore Acres neighborhood of St. Petersburg?

Forecasters expect a similar pattern on Tuesday, when unsettled weather will be pushed into the Tampa Bay area ahead of a cold front. The stormy weather is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon and could last until early Wednesday.

Up to three feet of flooding from wind pushing onshore is expected along with an inch of rain. Winds of up to 60 mph, hail and even tornadoes are possible, forecasters said.

“Some of those same areas that got flooded and got some water last month — almost exactly a month — they could see it again tomorrow,” said Paul Close, a senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office.

The forecast prompted St. Petersburg city officials to take an unusual step: They delivered sand bags to nearly 100 residents of the Shore Acres and Riviera Bay neighborhoods that flooded during the December storms.

The idea came to Claude Tankersley, the city’s public works administrator, on Sunday as he was thinking about how to help residents still recovering from flooding last month, many of whom also flooded during Hurricane Idalia.

“We’re aware that people whose homes flooded are struggling,” Tankersley said. “So we thought for this one time — and this one time only ― we would hand deliver sandbags to those homes that flooded in December.”

The city of St. Petersburg also opened multiple sandbag locations on Sunday. The locations will remain open during normal business hours on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting, Tankersley.

“We encourage everybody who has a history of past flooding, please go to one of those three sites and pick up the sandbags for your home,” Tankersley said.

Tuesday’s forecast is another example of rough weather that is more common during an El Niño winter in Florida.

Much of the Tampa Bay area will be under a coastal flood watch beginning Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning. Flood risks include road closures, water in low-lying areas and some shoreline erosion, according to the weather service.

A gale watch was also in effect for portions of the Gulf of Mexico and will last through late Tuesday. Winds will produce dangerous surf, the warning said.

Pinellas County school officials issued an alert Monday saying they were monitoring the weather and were in touch with emergency management officials, but so far planned to keep all school activities normal. However, officials said students who could not make it to school because of weather would be given an excused absence.

St. Petersburg sandbag locations

All locations are open Monday and Tuesday (weather permitting) from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

St. Petersburg traffic operations: 1744 9th Ave. N

Mangrove Bay: 875 62nd Ave. NE

Lake Maggiore shelter area: 3601 Dr. MLK St. S