Tampa Bay has been wet and dreary this winter. Here’s why.

Winter in Florida is usually when we brag about the weather.

Gone are the days of sticky, unrelenting summer heat and tiresome nights tracking tropical storms.

Yet it’s usually mild enough that we can sip iced coffee, wear short sleeves outside and spout highfalutin phrases like “it’s Chamber of Commerce weather” and “we live where you vacation.”

Not this winter.

While we’ve endured nowhere near the misery much of the nation has suffered in recent winter storms that packed heavy snow and below-zero wind chills, Florida has for the last few months been dreary and wet with frequent threats of severe weather, including tornadoes.

The culprit? El Niño.

You probably have heard of El Niño and it’s weather pattern counterpart, La Niña. But you most likely associate them with hurricane season — La Niña typically fuels hurricanes while El Niño stymies them.

But both influence the weather in the winter months as well.

Here’s a look at El Niño and why it’s making us so cold and dreary.

What is El Niño?

The year-to-year global climate pattern unfolds in three phases: El Niño, La Niña and a neutral stage.

Though it doesn’t work like clockwork, the cycle refers to changes in sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean that affect weather across the globe.

“Every two to seven years, that area becomes unusually warm due to ocean and atmospheric dynamics working together, and the warm phase is called the El Niño,” said Florida state Climatologist David Zierden.

La Niña is the colder part of the cycle. Neutral conditions mean the globe is experiencing neither and it is typically a transition period.

How does El Niño work?.

When the globe falls into an El Niño period, the northern United States is likely to be drier and warmer while the Southeast tends to be cooler and wetter.

El Niño also increases the threat of severe weather in Florida.

The heat and moisture from the Pacific Ocean going into the upper atmosphere strengthens the subtropical jet stream, which is a fast moving ribbon of air that can control winter weather systems, Zierden said.

The jet stream drags winter storms across the South, where they strengthen.

“Once they reach the northern Gulf Coast, they can really tap into the (Gulf of Mexico’s) moisture and become very energized,” Zierden said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced El Niño’s arrival in June.

Currently, water temperatures are running about 2 degrees above normal in the main monitoring region of the Pacific, making it a strong El Niño.

“That doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you’re talking about this huge area of the Pacific Ocean, it’s a tremendous change in the energy balance,” Zierden said.

How does El Niño affect Tampa Bay?

The Tampa Bay area already has seen several episodes of severe weather that are typical for a strong El Niño winter.

In October, a flurry of tornadoes tore through Tampa Bay. Then in December, a winter system flooded homes and streets. And just last week, raging winds left thousands in the area without power.

“Florida, even though it’s further away on the opposite coast from the Pacific Ocean, where the El Niño action is, is probably the state that feels the greatest impacts from it,” Zierden said.

Ali Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office, said while winters are typically the dry season in Florida, more rain and severe weather are common during an El Niño year.

“With El Niño, and as strong as the El Niño is, this is to be expected, with the active, wet and cooler patterns,” Davis said.

On average, residents of Central and South Florida will experience about 20 episodes of tornadoes during a strong El Niño winter, according to the National Weather Service.

The worst example in recent memory was the 1997-98 El Niño winter, when 43 tornadoes were spawned, including a set of twisters that killed 42 people and injured more than 260 in central Florida.

The area’s first taste of El Niño conditions in October spun out six tornadoes that touched down across Tampa Bay, including two that were rated EF-2s, which means they packed winds of up to 135 mph. While no major injuries were reported, the twisters caused extensive damage in Pinellas and Citrus counties.

In December, flood waters reached homes in low lying areas of St. Petersburg that were still recovering from Hurricane Idalia’s storm surge. Last week, forecasters warned that up to 3 feet of surge was possible during passing storms, though the area was spared with only minor flooding.

“You don’t get these types of events every time there’s an El Niño, but we seem to have gotten a lot of them this year,” Zierden said.

The rainfall associated with this year’s weather pattern has had one benefit: It has slaked a drought that has gripped Tampa Bay all year.

In December, Tampa’s rainfall was about 2 inches above normal. This month, rainfall is already an inch above what would be expected for all of January, according to weather service records.

“When these storms roll through there is a potential for some light street flooding ... so there’s always that concern,” Davis said. “But as far as the rainfall goes in general, it has been, for the most part, beneficial rainfall.”

When will El Niño go away?

An El Niño will typically stick around for only nine to 12 months, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A La Niña, however, can linger for up to three years.

This year’s El Niño has already peaked and is likely headed out the door, Zierden said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says this El Niño likely will slip away in the spring and make way for neutral conditions. Increasing odds show La Niña could come around in late summer, which isn’t great news for hurricane season.

Despite a weakening El Niño, more active weather is in the forecast. Forecasters are eyeing more El Niño-like weather this week, including some isolated severe storms and a cold front that will plunge temperatures into the 30s this weekend.