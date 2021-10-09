Tampa boarding house owner dies from gunshot, police say

Tampa Police are investigating a shooting at a boarding house early Saturday morning that left the owner dead, law enforcement said.

A man running a boarding house on the 9400 block of N 46th Street was shot in the chest while he was in the back of the home, police said.

Several people were living in the boarding house, and one occupant called 911. Tampa Fire and Rescue took the owner to a hospital where he later died, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said they are searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.