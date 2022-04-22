Tampa boy, 15, facing felony vehicular homicide charge in fatal crash

A 15-year-old Tampa boy is facing a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash that killed a 44-year-old woman in Plant City.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Calvin Sanford has been identified as the driver of a stolen Nissan Frontier that fled from an attempted traffic stop in Tampa on March 12.

Tampa police officers pursued the vehicle into Plant City, and the chase ended when the driver rear-ended a Honda near the intersection of Turkey Creek Road and Trapnell Road, according to authorities. The three people inside the Honda were taken to an area hospital, where the 44-year-old woman died.

Three other boys were in the Nissan with Sanford — two 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old, police said. All four were treated for minor injuries.

Sanford was arrested on unrelated charges Thursday and booked into a Hillsborough County jail, according to jail records. The vehicular homicide charge was added Friday, and additional charges are likely, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

No charges have been filed against the other three juveniles who were in the Nissan at this time, the release said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.